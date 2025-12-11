Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker

Despite 300,000 Orders, Absolute Batman #15 Skyrockets On eBay

Despite 300,000 Orders, Absolute Batman #1 Skyrockets On eBay

Article Summary Absolute Batman #15 sees massive demand, selling out quickly despite a huge 300,000 copy print run.

Standard covers jump from $7-$9 up to $15 on eBay as scarcity and hype drive collectors wild.

Variant and retailer covers reach even higher prices, with the 1:50 Jock selling for $55 and others up to $100.

Second printings expected as fans and speculators snap up all versions of Absolute Batman #15 and #1.

Absolute Batman #15 is a $4.99 comic book, with 1:25 and 1:50 variant covers, as well as exclusive retailer covers. And despite printing 300,000 copies, it seems that was just not enough. Bleeding Cool has been getting reports of fast sellouts all over the place/ As a result, prices have been skyrocketing on eBay. Copies of the standard cover were selling heavily for $7-$9 this morning, but jumped to $15 this afternoon. Normally, this wouldn't be particularly notable, but the fact that there are 300,000 copies in circulation makes this exceptional. And this goes for the ratio variants as well; there are likely to be more copies of the 1:50 variants in some stores than copies of many other standard comic books.

The 1:50 Jock cover has been selling for $55, with the 1:25 cover at $25. The Godtail retailer exclusive has been selling copies for $50, the Glenn Fabry Third Eye variant for $100, and the Mayhew blue foil variant for $37.

I am sure there will be a second printing of Absolute Batman #15 at some point. After all, all the other issues have had multiple printings. Here's a look at the final cover to Absolute Batman #1 with the newly coloured logo for the 21st of January 2026.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! $4.99 1/21/2026

