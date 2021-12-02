Destiny Of Hope, Storm And Wolverine In X-Men's Destiny Of X

Marvel Comics has released three teasers for their upcoming Destiny Of X event, that appear to show three different versions of three characters, Hope, Storm and Wolverine. And suggesting that we  – or they – may be able to choose which version they turn out as.

Destiny Of Hope, Storm And Wolverine In Destiny Of X Destiny Of Hope, Storm And Wolverine In Destiny Of X Destiny Of Hope, Storm And Wolverine In Destiny Of X

 

Previosuly Marvel Comics tweeted out the teaser "Destiny of X. Spring 2022." Which may be whatever spins out of upcoming X-Men, Inferno and Trial Of Magneto comic books, that have seen Destiny revived on the island of Krakoa, against the intentions of the Quiet Council, and especially Moira Mactaggert. As a) Destiny tortured her to death in a previous lifetime and b) can see whatever the big Krakoan plan is.

Irene Adler is the human identity of Destiny and, yes, Chris Claremont named her after The Woman in Sherlock Holmes. And she can see so much. Note the teasers given out by AIPT and their X-Men Monday yesterday:

AIPT: The X-Men line post-Inferno is very mysterious, but you certainly know what's to come! SO, could you tease a future project you're currently working on?
Mark: OMEGA.
Lauren: SINISTER.
Drew: CEREBRO.
Sarah: THE SPARK.
Anita: LIMBO.
Jordan: DESTINY.

Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)
Powers Of X artwork

In the Powers Of X titles, she could see Moira Mactaggert's various futures and her power to reset time on her death.

The Next Big X-Men Crossover Event Revealed Today, And Why (Spoilers)
Powers Of X artwork

It is for this reason that Moira has demanded Krakoa not revive Destiny, much to the chagrin of Mystique.

The Next Big X-Men Crossover Event Revealed Today, And Why (Spoilers)
House Of X artwork

And we learned that Destiny told Mystique if they did not revive her, then she must burn the place to the ground.

The Next Big X-Men Crossover Event Revealed Today, And Why (Spoilers)
House Of X artwork

An event that is now upon us. And in X-Men #20, we saw Mora in her Krakoan No-Place with Destiny's Diaries.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)
X-Men #20

Which means Moira Mactaggert might want to get in there first.

Rewriting Moira MacTaggert's Third Life In Inferno #1 (Spoilers)
Inferno #1 artwork

Everyone getting up to some serious burns today, aren't they?

Marvel Comics New X-Men Event, Destiny Of X, For Spring 2022
Inferno #1 artwork

So who knows what will spring from Destiny Of X? And is that X for X of X for Ten? We have no idea these days.

