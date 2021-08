Destroy All Monsters and Dark Ages Tops Advance Reorders

The new Reckless hardcover from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips tops the advance reorders charts for new titles, with Dark Ages tucked right behind, while the first appearance of Miles Morales is repeated for Halloween, and Moon Knight does a good second print as well.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of Advance Reorders stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher ULTIMATE COMICS FALLOUT #4 FACSIMILE EDITION $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT #1 2ND PTG MCNIVEN VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DESTROY ALL MONSTERS HC A RECKLESS BOOK (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS RED ROOM #4 CVR A PISKOR (C: 0-1-2) $3.99 FANTAGRAPHICS STRAY DOGS TP $16.99 IMAGE COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR #35 $9.99 MARVEL COMICS RED ROOM #1 2ND PTG SKETCH CVR $6.99 FANTAGRAPHICS DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) YOUNG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEMON DAYS CURSED WEB #1 FRISON VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WHITE #2 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK COMICS WHITE #1 3RD PTG (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK COMICS SINISTER WAR #4 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS KAIJU SCORE #1 3RD PTG $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #8 CVR A TOLIBAO (C: 1-0- $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 09 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) BLACK BLANK VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING RED ROOM #4 CVR B 5 COPY KAYFABE INCV $3.99 FANTAGRAPHICS DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) INHYUK LEE VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEMON DAYS CURSED WEB #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #48 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MONSTRESS TP VOL 06 $16.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 BUSCEMA DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS EARTH MIGHTIEST BOX SET SLIPCASE $500.00 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KIRBY CVR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 COELLO CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 JIM LEE CVR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER OMNIBUS TP THE PROMISE (C: 1-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE SAGA TP VOL 01 (MR) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS AVENGERS FOREVER TP $29.99 MARVEL COMICS BLACK TP VOL 01 (MR) $19.99 BLACK MASK SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 01 (NEW PTG) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS LOKI MISTRESS MISCHIEF TP $24.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 LADRONN DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BLACK WIDOW STRIKES OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION TP MASTER MYSTIC ARTS NEW PTG $39.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 03 $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS MONSTRESS TP VOL 02 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #6 CVR A TOLIBAO (C: 1-0- $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 BYRNE DM VAR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS BY JACK KIRBY MONSTER-SIZE HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS LOCKE & KEY KEYHOUSE COMPENDIUM HC (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $125.00 IDW PUBLISHING