Details For Dead End Kids Sequel, The Suburban Job

Hot on the heels of this summer's hit series No Heroine, writer Frank Gogol is launching a follow-up series to his 2019 indie hit Dead End Kids — Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job. The new series takes a True Detective-style approach with a new cast and a new crime — this time focusing on a heist story involving teens who all lost loved ones because of September 11th.

Gogol is joined by returning artist/colorist Nenad Cviticanin and letterer Sean Rinehart. The series will feature covers by No Heroine interior artist Criss Madd and will have two retailer incentive variants. The first will be a 1:5 incentive variant by Ryan Kincaid and with colors by Wes Hartman. The 1:5 incentive will be the first in a four-part connecting cover set — 1:5 covers for the rest of the series will make up the remaining three parts. The second retailer incentive cover for the series will be a 1:10 variant by Ben Templesmith. Templesmith and Gogol have previously worked on covers for both No Heroine and the first volume of Dead End Kids.

The original Dead End Kids made a very big splash and landed Gogol on a lot of people's radar. After similar successes with No Heroine this year, it seems Gogol is turning into a bit of a mini-hit-machine. Will The Suburban Job sell out ahead of release? Will it go to multiple printings like Gogol's other series? Will the variants go for hundreds on eBay? It's possible…

We won't know for sure until January, but there's certainly a pattern emerging when Gogol is involved with a series. Preorders for Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job are open until 12/04.

DEAD END KIDS SUBURBAN JOB #1 (OF 4) CVR A CRISS

SOURCE POINT PRESS

NOV201523

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Nenad Cvitcanin (CA) Criss Madd

Seven years after the deadly events of September 11th, three teens struggle with the long-term fallout of that tragic day. But these former friends are brought back together when they find themselves in the crosshairs of a local drug dealer who's out for blood. Can they put their personal traumas aside long enough to work together and survive? No Heroine's Frank Gogol re-teams with Nenad Cviticanin for an all-new entry in the Dead End Kids saga.In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99