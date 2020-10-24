Source Point Press Launch Four Comics in January 2021 Solicitations

Source Point Press is launching four comic book titles in January, two brand new. We have the return of Dead End Kids with The Suburban Job by Frank Gogol and Nenad Cvitcanin. We also have The Eighth Immortal by Jake Murray and Alice Li Barnes. Warcorns: Combat Unicorns For Hire which had a one-shot now gets a series by Garrett Gunn and Kit Wallis and Damned, Cursed Children by Howard Wong, Josh Stafford and Robin Simon Ng.

Here's a look at everything from Source Point Press in their January 2021 solicitations.

EIGHTH IMMORTAL #1 (OF 4) CVR A TURRILL (MR)

NOV201521

(W) Jake Murray (A) Alice Li Barnes (CA) Tiffany Turrill

Curipan has spent her immortality protecting humanity from the threat of an ancient

prophecy. But time and a secret trauma have worn her down, forcing her to choose between her duty and her sanity. The Eighth Immortal is a scandalous fantasy that asks the question, should anything last forever?

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DEAD ENDS KIDS SUBURBAN JOB #1 (OF 4) CVR A CRISS

NOV201523

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Nenad Cvitcanin (CA) Criss Madd

Seven years after the deadly events of September 11th, three teens struggle with the long-term fallout of that tragic day. But these former friends are brought back together when they find themselves in the crosshairs of a local drug dealer who's out for blood. Can they put their personal traumas aside long enough to work together and survive? No Heroine's Frank Gogol re-teams with Nenad Cviticanin for an all-new entry in the Dead End Kids saga.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WARCORNS COMBAT UNICORNS FOR HIRE #1 (OF 4) (MR)

NOV201528

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Kit Wallis

It's back to basics as Big Sarge, Gunney, and Floater enlist in Warcorns Division and try to survive basic training! This all-new adventure is a prequel to the critically acclaimed Warcorns one-shot.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DAMNED CURSED CHILDREN #1 (OF 5) (MR)

NOV201529

(W) Howard Wong, Josh Stafford (A) Robin Simon Ng

In the sudden aftermath of a series of horrifying attacks, a group of strangers are forced together in a city gone mad. How many will overcome every human instinct, and do the unimaginable to survive in a world with Damned, Cursed Children?!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ERA OF GREAT WONDERS #2 (OF 6)

NOV201530

(W) John Myers (A) Jennifer L. Myer

In the monster ruined wastes of their home Eugene Park and James Romero meet a mysterious stranger. While, James' father does his best to save lives during the disastrous evacuation of The West Pangaea Bridge.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK OF HEART #3 (OF 5) (MR)

NOV201526

(W) Chris Charlton (A) David Hollenbach

Don't miss the third chapter of Black of Heart, "The Ghosts of New York City." Following his narrow escape, even more of the Vulture's secrets and corpses are uncovered, while voices from Drake's past find their way back to his shattered reality.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CLAIM SONG OF IRE AND VICE #2 (OF 4)

NOV201527

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Mihajlo Dimitrievski

With the war in Unstablovakia in full swing and the throne up to claim, our two dumdum mercenaries just want to get paid and maybe not get killed. Join their journey through dwarf mining country and its murder-by-pie treachery as they work for a ruler who wants to watch the world burn – starting with his own stuff! But our goblin and doppelgÃ¤nger mercenaries may wreck the kingdom before anybody gets a chance to rule it! But at least it'll be a blast to watch it all go down in flames, right?

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MONSTROUS TP VOL 04 WITCH HUNT

NOV201531

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Stan Yak

Everybody knows the baddest witch in the world is Baba Yaga. But she's a bit vulnerable since her magic was stolen. Now she's been recruited to go undercover and find a lost child she adopted from the woods years ago. But Baba Yaga will do some recruiting of her own, nabbing a steampunk inventor and a voodoo practitioner to fight ninjas, robots, and even… zombie llamas? It's a globe-hopping adventure filled with double-crosses, extremely violent nuns, and fantastic, action-packed magic from the toughest old Russian lady you've ever met!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $14.99



NO HEROINE GN (MR)

NOV201532

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Criss Madd (CA) Ahmed Raafat

Clawing her way to her 90th day sober, Kayla sets out to find her missing friend – the one person she knows can keep her on the straight-and-narrow. The only problem? The gang of heroine-dealing vampires that have him… and that's just the start. From the writer of Dead End Kids comes a story of a young woman's recovery journey and one hard truth: not everyone is cut out to be a hero.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $9.99

TOUCHING EVIL #12

NOV201533

(W) Dan Dougherty (A) Dan Dougherty

A terrible bargain is struck for Ada: she must use her ability to kill evil with the touch of her hand to raise enough money as an assassin-for-hire in order to pay the mystical Madame Wells. With enough money, she can buy herself an end to the curse once and for all. But Ada's first job brings up old skeletons in her past that could come back to haunt her and her son, Oliver. Meanwhile, Brody goes on his own trip down memory lane as he remembers the men he's hunting and how they betrayed him.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99