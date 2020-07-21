No Heroine #1 Rush To Second Printing, Only Through Corner Box.

No Heroine #1 — from Dead End Kids writer Frank Gogol — is being rushed back to print after selling out two weeks ahead of its release tomorrow. The second printing will be available for preorder exclusively through Corner Box.

The second printing of No Heroine #1 slated to hit shelves on 8/26, coinciding with the release of No Heroine #2. Though no cutoff is indicated on Corner Box's site, orders would likely have to be due sometime in the next three weeks to hit shelves by that date, so retailers may want to take note.

Corner Box — a respected board game distribution company, in its own right — announced back in May that it would begin distributing comics this year.

The Source Point Press series from Gogol and collaborators Criss Madd, Shawna Madd, Sean Rinehart, and Ahmed Raafat has been making waves recently between selling out its initial print run and having its variants perform very well on the aftermarket. Last year, Gogol's debut series, Dead End Kids, also sold out its first printings of issues #1 and #2 weeks ahead of release and went on to second printings. With all the positive buzz around No Heroine, should we expect to hear news of issue #2 selling out ahead of its release on 8/26? Either way, No Heroine appears to be another hit for Gogol…

Drugs. Vampires. Punk rock. Clawing her way to her 90th day sober, Kayla sets out to find her missing friend, Sid – the one person she knows can keep her on the straight-andnarrow. The only problem? The gang of heroine-dealing vampires that have him. From the writer of 2019's breakout indie hit Dead End Kids comes a story of a young woman's recovery journey and one hard truth: not everyone is cut out to be a hero. SRP: $3.99