Detective Comics #1063 Preview: Every Time He Thinks He's Out…

Harvey Dent has escaped the criminal underworld of Gotham City in this preview of Detective Comics #1063. Batman wants to drag him back in. Check out the preview below.

Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman's investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they're all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever's going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?

