Detective Comics Beats Alien In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Alien #1 got the 300,000 orders. A good chunk may have been retailer exclusive covers. Because on the shop floor it was Batman that still beat Alien, even in the sub-title, Detective Comics. Maybe with a little help from a cameo from Flatline. But Batman, Alien and Spider-Man all beat the new Teen Titans launch…

Detective Comics #1,034 Alien #1 Amazing Spider-Man #62 Teen Titans Academy #1 Action Comics #1,029 Excalibur #19 Carnage: Black White and Blood #1 Batman/Superman #16 Batman: Black And White #4 Black Panther #24

Rodman Comics: Great sales week. Alien of course took the top spot. Hopefully Marvel does a better job with the property than they did with Conan. Milk it out until it is dry is a weird publishing strategy. Brzrkr #1 made the top ten again due to the foil cover release. The big two hopefully kick it up a notch, the smaller publishers are doing better and better while they seem to just stay in place. Over all the comic business is doing great with us.

