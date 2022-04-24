Devil's Reign Omega: Netflix Defenders Reunite for One Last Mission

Things are looking pretty grim for Netflix, the formerly unstoppable streaming giant whose stock is rapidly dropping in 2022's highly competitive streaming environment. Can anything stop the bleeding? What about a group of heroes who were formerly the crown jewels of a collaboration between Netflix and Marvel? Could the group once known as The Defenders join forces once more to save their former home from capitalist annihilation?! According to this Improbable Preview of Devil's Reign: Omega #1 that we've helpfully lettered for Marvel, they could be Netflix's last hope. Read on…

Devil's Reign: Omega #1 is in stores on May 25th.

DEVILS REIGN: OMEGA #1

MAR220907

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Various (A) Rafael De Latorre, Various (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

In the wake of one of the most visceral DAREDEVIL, nay, MARVEL stories EVER, the Marvel Universe's New York City stands remade and reforged – if not in Wilson Fisk's image, then at the very least in his spirit! After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York's super heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under – with eight million people turned against them!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.99

Every so often (but seemingly less so since we started this column), comic book publishers accidentally send out unlettered previews, showing us what the characters are doing but not what they're saying. What a boner! In Improbable Previews, we correct this mistake by putting the words back in, using our best guess at what they are based on decades of time wasted reading comic books. We can't guarantee 100% accuracy, of course. And look… if Marvel didn't want us to letter these for them, well… they wouldn't have released them this way in the first place!

