Devil's Reign Sets Up Winter Soldier And Bucky For Captain America #0

Captain America and Winter Soldier spoilers ahead. Today sees the publication of Dark Reign: Winter Soldier by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Nico Leon, with Bucky Barnes learning that Wildon Fisk keeps all sorts of details and archives on superheroes and supervillains in paper form. And, given that Devil's Reign is as a result of Wilson Fisk being unable to read what's in the Daredevil file, thanks to the Purple Man's children, Bucky takes the opportunity to find out what is on his own records – records that no virus has been able to delete. it is not an easy journey, but it is a successful one. So what does he learn?

And that it seems that whoever is behind the original file, the Winter Soldier project and Bucky's survival was planning this from before Bucky Barnes was born. While his history has been rewritten considerably when – and since – Ed Brubaker brought him back from the dead, these suggest that the plans for Bucky Barnes go back a lot further. And his status as The Winter Soldier operative for the USSR is just a small part of that.

Now he has a plan. A mission, A new target.

And this is what will be picked up in the newly solicited Captain America #0 for April… co-written with Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing.

DEVILS REIGN WINTER SOLDIER #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210816

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Nico Leon (CA) Felipe Massafera

A power-mad Mayor Fisk has been gathering information on super heroes. How far will Bucky Barnes go to steal the file on his own shadowy, half-remembered past as the Winter Soldier? And what horrible revelation awaits him if he can get past the Kingpin?

Some secrets are meant to stay buried. And some doors are meant to stay closed. ONE-SHOT / RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 ROSS STEVE ROGERS CVR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220807

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Mattia De Iulis (CA) Alex Ross

When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going…

Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga, and you won't want to miss whatv comes next!

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99