Devil's Reign: Superior Four #2 Preview: The Anotomy of Octo-Wolverine

The existence of a Wolverine version of Doctor Octopus in this preview of Devil's Reign: Superior Four #2 raises an important question. As we all know, the regular version of Wolverine has two dicks, one for f**king and one for making love. The one for f**king, he uses on Cyclops, while the one for making love he uses on Jean Grey. As a result of this arrangement, Emma Frost, who used to peg Scott with a purple dildo, finds herself blocked by an icy wall of emotional separation because Cyclops only has eyes for Jean and Wolverine, and only has tongue for Wolverine's butthole.

This is no revelation to anyone as we've all been seeing it in the Wolverine series logo for years now:

But if the regular Wolverine has just two dicks, than how many must a Wolverine crossed with Doctor Octopus have? Does he have eight dicks? Or does he have sixteen dicks? It is the duty of Zac Thompson and Devid Tinto to get to the bottom of this in this mini-series, so hopefully they realize the massive responsibility they must shoulder.

Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: Superior Four #2

by Zac Thompson & Davide Tinto, cover by Ivan Shavrin

THE FANTASTIC ARE NO MORE. LONG LIVE…THE SUPERIOR FOUR Otto Octavius just irrevocably altered the multiverse. Now he must do everything he can to undo a paradox of his own creation before it undoes him. As Otto's relentless assault on reality continues, the other Ottos grow weary of their reckless leader. Can the SUPERIOR FOUR set aside their egos to work together, or will they be lost to the multiverse forever?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620298000211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620298000221 – DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR 2 SUPERLOG VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.