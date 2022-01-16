Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #1 Preview: Thunderbolts vs Antifa?

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Wilson Fisk's new Thunderbolts take on terrorists battling climate change and income inequality in Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #1. Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #1

by Clay McLeod Chapman & Manuel Garcia, cover by Skan

NEW YORK CITY is on a razor's edge, and there's only one force fighting for the rule of law in the chaos: Wilson Fisk's THUNDERBOLTS!

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620297300111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620297300121 – DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE 1 PAREL VARIANT – $3.99 US

