Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #2 Preview: Under New Management

US Agent takes over as leader of the Thunderbolts in this preview of Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #2, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday. Can he keep them in line and maintain law and order? Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #2

by Clay McLeod Chapman & Manuel Garcia, cover by Skan

WHAT'S LAW GOT TO DO WITH IT? As his war against vigilantes grows, Wilson Fisk has laid out a proposition for the villains of the Marvel Universe: Join him or suffer the same fate as the heroes…or worse.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620297300211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620297300221 – DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE 2 SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $3.99 US

