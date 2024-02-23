Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: 200ad, Devlin Waugh, judge dredd, May 2024

Devlin Waugh's Back In 2000AD/Judge Dredd Rebellion May 2024 Solicits

Devlin Waugh by Ales Kot & PJ Holden returns to Judge Dredd Megazine #468, part of 2000AD/Rebellion's May 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Devlin Waugh returns in "Two Months Off" by Ales Kot & PJ Holden in Judge Dredd Megazine #468.

2000 AD Prog Pack May 2024 includes stories from Rennie, Abnett, Carroll, and more.

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #468 features new stories and concludes others including "Hard Copy".

New and classic titles like MONSTER FUN and IRON FIST WAR LIBRARY in May 2024 solicits.

Devlin Waugh takes a break, but horror is never far away in Two Months Off by Ales Kot & PJ Holden in Judge Dredd Megazine #468, part of 2000AD/Rebellion's May 2024 solicits and solicitations, though only making their way to the USA in June…

2000 AD PROG PACK (MAY 2024 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR241873

(W) Gordon Rennie, Dan Abnett, Mike Carroll, Rob Williams (A) I.N.J. Culbard, Jake Lynch, Tazio Bettin, Rob Williams (CA) Dylan Teague (A / CA) Patrick Goddard

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Armies clash in Aquila: The Rivers of Hades by Gordon Rennie & Patrick Goddard; Bridget is drawn into another suspected sect killing in Brink: Consumed by Dan Abnett & INJ Culbard; the galaxy is hunting for Proteus Vex in "Devious" by Mike Carroll & Jake Lynch; and fan-favourite series Azimuth returns in "The Fabled Basilisk" by Dan Abnett & Tazio Bettin. Plus Judge Dredd fights a battle of survival in the wild in "Rend & Tear With Tooth & Claw" by Rob Williams and RM Guera!

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #468 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR241874

(W) Alex Kot, T.C. Eglington, Alec Worley, Laura Bailey, Liam Johnson (A) P. J. Holden, Boo Cook, Ben Willsher, Rob Richardson, Warren Pleece (CA) Mike Dowling

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Two new stories start: Devlin Waugh takes a break, but horror is never far away in "Two Months Off" by Ales Kot & PJ Holden; and the mutated Goya seeks a sanctuary in Death Cap: Frontier Justice by TC Eglington & Boo Cook. Elsewhere, Judge Dredd investigates a pop star in "Hard Copy" by Alec Worley & Ben Willsher, DeMarco, P.I.: No Smoke by Laura Bailey & Rob Richardson comes to an end, and Brit-Cit detective Armitage is faced with his strangest case yet in "Bullets For an Old Man" by Liam Johnson & Warren Pleece. Plus interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MONSTER FUN SINISTER SCIENCE 2024

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR241875

(W) Stacey Whittle, Alec Worley, Chris Garbutt, John Lucas, Cat Sullivan, Dave Bulmer, Derek Fridolfs, Steve Roberts, Henry Flint, Ned Hartley, Ramzee (A) Brett Parson, Karl Dixon, Chris Garbutt, John Lucas, Cat Sullivan, Rebecca Morse, Steve Roberts, Henry Flint, Dan Boultwood, Claude Tc (A / CA) Abigail Bulmer

Mirthful May is here and so is the Monster Fun Sinister Science issue! Prepare for your mind to be blown as our roster of not-so-bright, beastly beings expriment with things best left to the experts! Gums, Kid Kong, Hell's Angel, Witch Vs. Warlock, Martha's Monster Make-Up and Space Invaded! bring the winning, comedic formula, while Rex Power provides some explosive action! Adventure is also the order of the day in Peaches' Creatures, which reaches its dramatic conclusion. And finally, we take you on a visit to the Forest of Fear! Enter if you dare!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

ESSENTIAL JUDGE ANDERSON TP SATAN

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR241876

(W) Alan Grant (A / CA) Arthur Ranson

In Mega-City One, citizens live in fear under the iron fist of the Judges' unyielding rule, but PSI Judge Cassandra Anderson knows it's a flawed system. In this volume, showcasing the stunning work of Arthur Ranson (Button Man, Mazeworld) alongside the rich storytelling of Alan Grant (Judge Dredd, Batman), Anderson grapples with matters of faith and damnation. A chance at eternal life comes at the cost of losing her mind forever, and her pursuit of a just system leads her to investigate a religious cult, and ultimately to engage in a battle of the minds with the most formidable of foes: Satan himself!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

IRON FIST WAR PICTURE LIBRARY HC PX EXC

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR241877

(W) V.A.L. Holding (A / CA) Hugo Pratt

The title story of this collection, The Iron Fist, focuses on the lives of the crew manning the Goliath and the battles they fight, ranging from El Alamein to the D-Day landings – the tank crew rely on each other to get through the hellish situations. Also included in this collection are The Big Arena featuring Australian soldiers fighting in Egypt, and Strongpoint featuring sappers in Italy. Each of the three stories in this compilation is stunningly drawn by the Italian comics maestro Hugo Pratt just a few years before he created Corto Maltese.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

ROBOT ARCHIE AND THE TIME MACHINE TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR241878

(W) E. George Cowan (A) Ted Kearon (A / CA) Mike Western

Originally built by Professor C.R. Ritchie, the mechanical being known as Robot Archie was employed to battle injustices around the world, particularly in the jungles of Africa and South America. The automated action hero has worked with the Professor to create "The Castle," a fully-functioning time machine! Together with the Professor's nephew, Ted Ritchie and his best friend Ken Dale, Archie is ready to embark on a journey through time that will bring him into conflicts with medieval knights and a terrifying, dystopian future where aliens have conquered the Earth!

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

