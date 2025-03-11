Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankrupt, diamond

Diamond Comic Distributors Hires A Debt Collection Agency

Diamond Comic Distributors hires a debt collection agency as part of their Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures.

The secured financial package courtesy of JP Morgan Chase Bank, allowing Diamond Comic Distributors to keep trading while in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has also allowed Diamond to a) pay staff, b) pay publishers for new stock, and c) hire some new help. Such as Katz A. Bosch for 401(k) Auditing Services. Well, sure, they do have a lot to audit. Then Offit Kurman P.A., an Employment Counsel. Well, plenty of employees to counsel, I am sure.

There is the public relations firm, Stanton Public Relations & Marketing. And given how many employees are going to be out, how much money will not be paid after the bankruptcy period, and all the articles Bleeding Cool will continue publishing, they may well need a "full-service national communications agency with offices in New York and California focused primarily on B2B organizations" who "provide strategic public relations and marketing communications to clients across a wide spectrum of industry sectors."

And then there is Baylinson, Kudysh, Greenberg & Helt, LLC, a commercials collections law firm. Which say of themselves, "We don't spin our wheels or try to reinvent one. Our clients are kept on a fast track for quick collection results. Each case is handled by an attorney from the time that it is received until its conclusion. We do not believe either in paralegals or collectors handling cases since we recognize that our clients face complex and sometimes costly challenges and that they want straightforward answers to their questions as quickly as possible. We have, therefore, made a commitment to cut through the confusion that often accompanies the handling of a file by a paralegal or collector. Our goal is to be the most thorough and innovative provider of creditors' rights representation in the region. We exhaust all reasonable possibilities of resolving cases sent to us before recommending litigation. As litigation can be complicated and costly, we believe that establishing open lines of communication with our client is of utmost importance. Our reporting system has been established to keep our clients abreast of important information in a timely fashion. With over 50 years of handling commercial collection and creditors' rights claims, Baylinson, Kudysh, Greenberg & Helt is one of the oldest law firms whose practice is exclusively in the commercial collection and creditors' rights area in Washington, DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia."

So… who are they going to be collecting from? They have been asking a lot of comic book retailers of late…

