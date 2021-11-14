Diamond Comics Issues Shipping Warning To Comic Shop For This Week

Now Diamond Comic Distributors has informed comic book stores that they are "advised that retailers can expect shipments of product on sale November 17 throughout next week. All retailers expected to receive their shipments by Friday, November 19. Additionally, we are working to confirm pick-up dates and times for November 17 on-sale product at our Diamond Drop Points, as well as LTL information. We will convey this information to you in our next update. As always, we will update you of any changes as soon as possible."

Basically for comics due this Wednesday, stores might get them any date up to Friday. International customers, of course, could be even more affected.

Previously Diamond Comic Distributors is dealing with a ransomware attack which took down their main website, and those of their partner companies. Diamond Comic Distributors and associated websites such as Previewsworld, Diamond UK, Hake's Auctions, Geppi Family Enterprises and more, went down last Friday, stayed down over almost the whole weekend, but functionality for retailers has been impaired and it has affected their general day-to-day distribution operations. The website Diamond Comic Updates has been set up, alongside a third party email provider to keep retailers informed;

While we continue to work to bring communications back online, we will be using AWeber, a third-party email provider, for regular communications going forward.Diamond Daily, product announcements and updates, shipping notifications and other vital communications will be sent using this system. You will receive an opt-in email to subscribe to these updates. Please click the emailed opt-in link to ensure your email is added to the distribution list so you do not miss important news and information.

We will keep an eye on Diamond developments, but it is fair to say that this is going on longer than most people involved expected.