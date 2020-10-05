Diamond UK Had An "Incident" Over The Weekend

British comic store owners have had difficulty getting responses from Diamond UK this morning, but have now received the following mysterious message. "SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. Dear Retailer, There has been an incident at the Diamond UK warehouse & offices over the weekend. For the time being calls & emails cannot be answered. Updates will follow ASAP. Regards, Diamond Comic Distributors."

Diamond UK are based in Runcorn, Warrington, but no major incidents seem to have made the news. We hope everyone is okay. Warrington, part of Greater Manchester is currently under more stringent local lockdown rules in the UK, after recording the highest coronavirus infection rate in the UK, with almost 500 cases per 100,000 population. As of this weekend, it is against the law for residents to meet indoors with people not in their household, and advice is against non-essential travel or meeting outdoors with people not in your household. Whether this is something to do with the announcement is unknown. I have had no responses to enquiries made earlier today.

Diamond UK is the British wing of Diamond Comic Distributors, owned by Geppi Family Enterprises, and is currently the only part of Diamond allowed to distribute DC Comics – until the end of the year at least. What happens in January going forward still appears to be up in the air. Here's their most recent missive on that issue.

In-stock Reorders and Distribution from Diamond UK Diamond Comic Distributors and DC Comics are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement to extend some aspects of Diamond's distribution of comics and collected editions. In the US, Diamond and DC have extended the agreement to fulfill reorders of in-stock comic periodicals previously offered for sale, fulfilling reorders through July 31. Graphic novels and collections previously offered for sale on Final Order Cut-off June 1 or prior will be available for replenishment reorders through December 16 and Direct Ship reorders through December 22. For our Diamond UK shops, we will continue to distribute new and backlist DC Comics products through December 31 and will be working with DC Comics to offer products with an FOC date of June 15 to retailer customers as usual. "The recovery of our retailer partners is of utmost importance to Diamond and DC as stores reopen amid many challenges," said Steve Geppi, Founder of Diamond Comic Distributors and Chairman & CEO of Geppi Family Enterprises. "With respect for our long partnership with DC Comics, we are happy to work on a smooth transition."