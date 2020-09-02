Did Rocket Raccoon Read A Different Empyre Ending To The Rest Of Us?

The ending of Empyre, published today, is one that is meant to shock the Marvel Universe, apparently, as we also see at the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy #6, also written by Empyre co-writer Al Ewing. With Rocket Raccoon seemingly catching up by reading the Bleeding Cool spoilers.
How it ended? I've read Empyre #6, and it's all sorts of fun and jollity. But is there anything that surprising?
I am wondering if, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Richard Rider may be reading a different reading to Empyre that we have had. Or maybe they've had a sneak peek ahead at Al Ewing's Avengers Empyre Aftermath or San Slott's Fantastic Four Empyre Fallout? Because I'm not sure the new status of She-Hulk or all the heroes saving the say quite justifies that reaction.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Al Ewing (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Rafael Albuquerque
• As old tensions explode in the far-off Earth System, the political map of the galaxy is redrawn.
• Meanwhile, old friends and lovers must redraw the maps of themselves – or tear them up entirely.
• He used to be the Human Rocket. Now he's the Human Wreck. Is there any coming back for Nova?
EMPYRE AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Al Ewing (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung
• The end of EMPYRE begins a new age for the Marvel Universe!
• In the aftermath of the cosmic conflict, the forces gather one last time… but why? And at whose bidding?
• New bonds will be forged, new families will be founded, and there's a new role waiting for Earth… but new destinies bring new dangers – and new enemies!
• Welcome to the new Marvel Space Age, true believer – hope you survive the experience!
EMPYRE FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Dan Slott (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) R. B. Silva
• The fate of all future Kree/Skrull Wars is placed in the hands of… Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four.
• This is NO standard issue of a Marvel Comic, True Believer. Two MAJOR TURNING POINTS for THE ENTIRE MARVEL UNIVERSE will take place here!
• Also in this issue… The Profiteer returns, but is she here for revenge… or justice? And a special appearance by the most ominous cosmic character of them all, The Unseen!