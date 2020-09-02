Did Rocket Raccoon Read A Different Empyre Ending To The Rest Of Us?

The ending of Empyre, published today, is one that is meant to shock the Marvel Universe, apparently, as we also see at the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy #6, also written by Empyre co-writer Al Ewing. With Rocket Raccoon seemingly catching up by reading the Bleeding Cool spoilers.

How it ended? I've read Empyre #6, and it's all sorts of fun and jollity. But is there anything that surprising?

I am wondering if, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Richard Rider may be reading a different reading to Empyre that we have had. Or maybe they've had a sneak peek ahead at Al Ewing's Avengers Empyre Aftermath or San Slott's Fantastic Four Empyre Fallout? Because I'm not sure the new status of She-Hulk or all the heroes saving the say quite justifies that reaction.

