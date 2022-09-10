BiliBili Comics WebComic Spambots are 'Riveting and Full of Surprises'

They all link to a digital comic book publisher called BiliBili Comics, a Singapore digital manga webtoon comic book publisher who has clearly found a new way to market themselves that is "like a roller coaster of emotion. It's riveting and full of surprises!" Or that's what all these clearly independent posts from accounts with hardly any followers, and very little interaction with anything have to say. There are hundreds…no, there are thousands of these, this is just a tiny sampling, feel free to do your own. The accounts either post nothing else at all, or just links to other BiliBili comic books.

Revanth Karuppasamy: The plot of "My Boyfriend Got Me Falling in Love" is like a roller coaster of emotion. It's riveting and full of surprises!

Akarsh Varma: "The plot of "The Fiesty Wife Is Not to Be Messed With" is like a roller coaster of emotion. It's riveting and full of surprises!

Melani: The plot of "Tocando tu mundo" is like a roller coaster of emotion. It's riveting and full of surprises!

