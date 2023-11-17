Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Amy Johnson, displaces, february 2024, power rangers, Solicits

Displaced & Power Rangers Return in Boom's February 2024 Solicits

Boom's February 2024 solicits launch Ed Brisson and Luca Casalanguida's Displaced, and Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson returns to Power Rangers

DISPLACED #1 (OF 5) CVR A CASALANGUIDA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230104

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

The city of Oshawa, Ontario has vanished without a trace. Even worse, nobody remembers it or the 170,000 missing residents that disappeared along with it.

As the survivors also fall into the forgotten, they must seek each other out, if they hope to have any chance of surviving in a world where no one believes they exist…

Highly acclaimed writer Ed Brisson (Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Predator), rising star artist Luca Casalanguida (Regarding the Matter of Oswald's Body, James Bond), and red hot colorist Dee Cunniffe (Barnstormers, Crossover) pose the question… how can you feel connected to reality or each other if by all veritable means, you don't exist?

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #1 (OF 4) CVR A MONT

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230112

(W) Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson (A) Nico Leon (CA) Goni Montes

In an alternate universe, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers finally defeated Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, but at a terrible cost… In the wake of tragedy, the team went their separate ways.

22 years later, the long-disbanded team reunites to mourn the losses of beloved friends, but Zack and Billy have some unexpected information to share-Jason, the Red Ranger, has been operating as a lone vigilante, and has since disappeared.

Will the remaining Rangers be able to track him down, especially with a mysterious figure in pursuit?

Written by actress, screenwriter, and director Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Ranger herself, along with rising star co-writer Matt Hotson (Titans) and renowned artist Nico Leon (Spider-Man, Catwoman), fans can experience something unlike anything they ever have before in the Power Rangers universe, in TV or comics!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #117 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230121

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Marco Renna (CA) Taurin Clarke

Things are desperate on Earth as Mistress Vile attacks, with Rangers from different universes and civilians alike teaming up to keep the carnage at bay, but some special objects may be the key to keeping the planet safe… even if it won't last for long.

As Billy and the HyperForce Rangers rush to repair the Master Arch, they're only able to pull a single ally from the heart of the Morphin Grid as Dark Specter's power grows…

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

FCBD 2024 THE WORLDS OF JAMES TYNION IV

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC230003

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Eryk Donovan, Michael Dialynas, Werther Dell'Edera

On the eve of the 5-year anniversary of Something is Killing the Children and the 10-year anniversary of The Woods and Memetic, celebrate James Tynion IV's iconic run of horror classics at BOOM! Studios in this exclusive FCBD special. Featuring a curated line-up of some of his most terrifying and thought-provoking stories, alongside exciting teases of what's to come and an exclusive collectible cover, this is one issue that fans will not want to miss.

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 BOOM BOX 10TH ANNIVERSARY EXTRAVAGANZA

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC230018

Celebrate a decade of BOOM! Box whimsy and fun! This special FCBD issue contains an exclusive look at brand new series from BOOM! Box, alongside some returning favorites and a whole bunch of fun surprises. To help celebrate the milestone, this special will also feature a heartfelt look back at the history of the imprint and the people who made it all possible!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RECHARGED TP VOL 04

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238855

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Hendry Prasetya (CA) Taurin Clarke

With control of the Morphin Grid and Dark Specter's infection spreading throughout all of time and space, the separated and stranded Rangers receive help from the last team they'd expect, but the DRAKKON RANGERS may not be the help they were hoping for…

Meanwhile, a Master Arch explosion strands Trini, Zack, Kimberly, and Tommy on a mysterious and deadly planet, and it'll take a team effort with Aisha to break the vile spell cast on their close friend and the current Green Ranger, Matt.

And with the Death Ranger, the possessed Wild Force Rangers, and the return of an evil bounty hunter also in the mix, their Master plan best not fail… or the Rangers may be erased from existence forever-good thing the HyperForce Rangers are also on the scene!

Writer Melissa Flores (Dead Lucky) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) along with guest artist Hendry Prasetya deliver the highly anticipated event that will forever change the Power Rangers universe!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111-114.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY TP VOL 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238860

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

13-year-old Sage lives on an isolated lunar colony farm with her adoptive father, but everything changes during a lunar storm when she comes across the wreckage with wounded passengers from an academy founded by the famed Zordon, where the brightest and most clever teens train to protect the universe from evil. People called: Power Rangers.

Sage and her friends will join together and work tirelessly to discover the truth of why the Green Ranger was erased from the Power Rangers history. While Sage doubts herself more than ever, she must learn to trust her friends – and trust herself.

Only together will Rangers-in-training right past wrongs and stop an ancient enemy's takeover of the academy and contamination of the Morphin Grid!

Acclaimed YA author Maria Ingrande Mora expands the Power Rangers universe with a never-before-seen team along with superstar artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve)!

Collects Ranger Academy #1-4.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER TP VOL 04

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238854

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Javier Rodriguez

In the ruthless war against monsters, nothing is unthinkable or off-limits for the White Masks.

A fan-favorite White Mask named Bait (a mute boy with amputated arms and a tendency to survive suicidal odds), is dispatched with a mission more malicious than imaginable in a group home for children. While Bait does his best to ignore the children's cruelty toward him, he's left with more questions than answers after monsters attack. What does a kind, mysterious girl named Nannette have to do with what's going on?

With Bait's fellow White Masks Paris and Tybalt keeping the pressure on, and Scarlet Mask Gerde's secret scheming in the shadows, writer Sam Johns (Punchline) and artist Letizia Cadonici (The Neighbors) take House of Slaughter to new emotional depths of terror.

Collects House of Slaughter #16-20.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

WILDS END TP VOL 04 BEYOND THE SEA

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238863

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) I. N. J. Culbard

Skipper, Flo, Roddy, Howie, Stevie, and Eddie are home from their time at sea to face aliens unlike anything seen before!

The crew of The Merry Beet hide from the horrors around them, while the familiar and mundane become weapons of terror. They discover a terrifying plan is in the works, and if they can't put a stop to it, everyone they know will face a fate worse than death…

The award-winning creative team of Dan Abnett (Warhammer 40K, Immortal Red Sonja) & I.N.J. Culbard (Salamandre, Tales From The Umbrella Academy) spin a tale of friendship and perseverance in alien-occupied interwar England, with additional story material by Nik Abnett!

Collects Wild's End: Beyond the Sea #1-6.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

PINE AND MERRIMAC #2 (OF 5) CVR A GALAN

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC230145

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Fran Galan

Linnea and Parker are settling into their new lives as small town detectives, but dark omens are forming on the horizon of this sleepy nook of the world.

Their most promising lead unexpectedly evaporates, forcing the duo to embark on an ill-advised, undercover trip to Senator Island, where they discover a new clue to a mystery that's bigger than anything they could have imagined. Just what have they gotten themselves into?

Eisner-nominated scribe Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place, Creepshow) and Dragon Award-winning artist Fran Galán (The Amazing Spider-Man, Dune: House Harkonnen) dive deeper into the enigma that lies at the center of Pine and Merrimac…

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

DAMN THEM ALL TP VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238848

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

Witness the end of The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard and Hellblazer scribe Simon Spurrier's dark supernatural thriller with the second and final collection in the iconic series.

Undoing the afterlife's doom will be no easy task, and Ellie "Bloody El" Hawthorne, antihero occultist for hire, will have to try anything she can-and the corpse of her occultist uncle may be the key.

Collects Damn Them All #7-12.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

GHOSTLORE TP VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238852

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

Harmony and Lucas have split apart, driven to separate paths after the tension between them grows.

Harmony wishes to help the ghosts she encounters, and Lucas is fearful, ready to battle them off. After parting ways, each will have to take a different path in the hope of finding Emily's ghost.

Now both of them will be put to the test in ways they never imagined; can they reunite despite their differences and face a growing, imminent threat?

Collects Ghostlore #5-8.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 ASHCAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230129

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) N/A

Witness the first chapter of Jace Boucher's FINAL story in "The Butcher's War!"

Following on the heels of the red hot success of the Something Is Killing The Children #21 ashcan, this limited edition black-and-white ashcan of House Of Slaughter #21 gives fans a first look… a full month ahead of the full issue's release.

Featuring a striking minimalist cover and never-to-be reprinted, no Slaughterverse fan can afford to miss out on this offering!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

GRIM PEN & INK #1 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230133

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

BOOM! Studios' deluxe Pen & Ink collection continues with one of the biggest hits of the last two years with an in depth, black-and-white look at Stephanie Phillips' and Flaviano's Grim #1.

The iconic first issue that introduced the world to Jessica Harrow returns in a stunning new format, featuring all-new commentary from series artist Flaviano.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

ANIMAL POUND #2 (OF 4) CVR A GROSS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230140

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Peter Gross

The groundbreaking graphic storytelling event series continues as the animals find themselves faced with a new challenge: freedom.

With food supplies dwindling, the animals must decide quickly how best to organize their burgeoning society and make decisions as a group… or risk losing everything.

Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (The Human Target, Love Everlasting) and New York Times bestselling, Eisner Award-nominated artist Peter Gross (American Jesus, The Books of Magic) continue their collaboration on a series that critics are already calling a classic in the making.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

UNDERHEIST #3 (OF 5) CVR A LAPHAM

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230149

(W) David Lapham, Maria Lapham (A / CA) David Lapham

David's long night is far from over, as a terrible discovery forces him into a new level of desperation.

Pentagrams, melted candles, and blood… so much blood… What does it all mean?

As David & Maria Lapham's dark crime thriller heats up, explosive revelations set up an ending that fans are not going to want to miss.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

LOTUS LAND #4 (OF 6) CVR A ECKMAN-LAWN

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230153

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

As he works to unravel the mystery of who attacked him and why, Bennie pays a visit to a club in Gastown where "The Twin" – a man with the power to induce hallucinations – plies his trade.

But when his interest in "the drowning girl" puts him on the bad side of a worse crowd, he finds himself in the clutches of an underworld power broker with a shocking agenda.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SPACE BETWEEN #4 (OF 4) CVR A LUCKERT

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230157

(W) Corinna Bechko (A / CA) Danny Luckert

The final issue of Corinna Bechko and Danny Luckert's poignant and profound saga concludes another 200 years further into the journey.

Awe-inspiring advances in science and medicine have created a virtual utopia on the ship, and as the odyssey nears its conclusion, conflicts arise as many aboard are swayed into believing that humanity's future should stay with the Dodona, despite supplies running low.

There will be only one chance to make planetfall however, as the ship hurtles towards an irrevocable final decision that will determine the fate of all mankind.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #12 (OF 15) CVR A OLIVETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230161

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Ariel Olivetti

Maceo and Mezzy's paths cross yet again, after Maceo tracks her down seeking information on the ravagers.

Finding her living with a small group of ragged and sickly survivors, Maceo discovers Mezzy's shocking connection to the group and their world-ending machinations.

As Maceo sets off to fight what might be his final battle… Mezzy is faced with the most important choice she will ever make.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

ABBOTT 1979 #5 (OF 5) CVR A FRANCIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230166

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivel? (CA) Taj Francis

In the pulse-pounding conclusion to the Abbott saga, Elena must save Detroit from the Umbra… one last time.

To defeat a seemingly unstoppable darkness, Elena will need to push herself to harness her Light power more than she ever has before, and make a sacrifice that just might break her.

The Abbott trilogy has all been leading to this as the iconic series from Hugo Award-nominated novelist Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Black Bolt) and artist Sami Kivelä (Beautiful Canvas) delivers an epic and moving conclusion to a story five years in the making.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SLOW BURN #5 (OF 5) CVR A TAYLOR

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230169

(W) Ollie Masters (A) Pierluigi Minotti (CA) Matt Taylor

Roxane and Patti are faced with one final, all-or-nothing showdown with Kary and his men.

With all of the chips on the table, will the two of them be able to make it out alive? Or will the fires claim two more victims…

Iconic crime writer Ollie Masters (Snow Blind, The Kitchen) and artist Pierluigi Minotti (Lost Falls) bring the simmering crime drama to a burning conclusion in an ending that readers are not going to want to miss.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #6 (OF 6) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230177

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Francesco Francavilla

As a hail of gunfire erupts, the fate of the crew (and the Prime Minister!) is firmly in the hands of Zo … What decision will she make?

Featuring a thrilling conclusion and some big surprises for longtime fans, the final issue of The Fall Guys is not one that any Firefly fan can afford to miss.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #9 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230182

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

10 years later… Dhillon's covert network has spread uncontrolled, reaching its tendrils of influence deep into the heart of the Transport Union.

From Medina, Dhillon secretly re-routes cargo, alters transponder and IFF codes, manipulates transit permissions, recruits assets, and arranges tragic accidents for anyone who asks too many questions.

As his shadow fleet prepares for their ultimate goal, Dhillon has just one more obstacle ahead of him: the crew of the aging Martian gunship Rocinante.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

ZAWA #4 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230186

(W) Michael Dialynas (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

The penultimate issue of Michael Dialynas' charming epic of food and fantasy is finally here!

A dark entity is attacking people in the mountain, is Zawa to blame?

With just one more issue to go before the astounding finale, prepare for revelations and surprises as to what exactly the "mountain guardian" is," and what it all means for Zawa and the kids!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

ORCS THE GIFT #3 (OF 4) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC230191

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

As the Orcs hurtle towards the final issue of The Gift, Pez struggles to control her chaotic magical powers.

Back in the caves meanwhile, a mysterious specter is seemingly haunting the entire tribe…

Who (or what?!) could it be? What unfinished business do they have with the Orcs? And why do these things always seem to happen when the Wise Woman is away?

Answers to all of these questions (and more!) await readers in the penultimate issue of Christine Larsen's latest ORCS! adventure!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

