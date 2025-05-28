Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Divided Loyalties In Today's One World Under Doom Tie-Ins (Spoilers)

Divided Loyalties in today's One World Under Doom tie-ins from Marvel Comics, Avengers #26 and Doom's Division #3 (Spoilers)

There may be just One World Under Doom, but it's only affecting two Marvel Comics titles this week. Doom's Division and Avengers, so at least they are playing their part, unlike Doctor Strange and Doom's Academy, come on now. Although Doctor Doom doesn't appear in either, his effects, intended or otherwise, propagate… so how is his first year going?

Doom's Division don't seem too impressed by that one, in Doom's Division #3 by Yoon Ha Lee and Minkyu Jung.

As the Avengers go after one more Brotherhood Of Evil, who are also aiming at Doom, just with far greater collateral damage, in Avengers #26 by Jed MacKay and Andrea Broccardo.

While Doom's Division are trying for a different alliance, to save lives, even if they happen to be under Doom's domain. While Doom's Division deal with their own magical abilities…

…the Brotherhood dismiss such recruitment as pointless in the face of the new Sorcerer Supreme.

As Doom's Division have their own divided loyalties, the Brotherhood have their own way of bonding, through competition.

Why is always Canada?

As the Avengers call out the Brotherhood… in this comic at least, my enemy's enemy is not always my friend. An Avengers/Brotherhood alliance would just replace one dictator with another.

At least no one wants Japan… right now. That's clearly for 2026 to worry about.

You're Fired! Avengers #6 and Doom's Division #3 are published by Marvel Comics today.

AVENGERS #26

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Valerio Schiti

THE MASTERS OF EVIL RULE!

• The Impossible City, current home base of the Avengers, has been commandeered by the MASTERS OF EVIL!

• Who is left to defend the world while DOOM is in power?

• And how are the Avengers able to fight a war on multiple sides?

RATED T+In Shops: May 28, 2025 SRP: $3.99 DOOMS DIVISION #3 (OF 5)

(W) Yoon Ha Lee (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Creees Lee

DOOM'S DIVISION – DIVIDED!

• Doom's new world order is tearing Asia's mightiest heroes apart!

• The newly formed Doom's Division faces destruction from within as the members turn on each other.

• As an all-out super-brawl ensues, will the team come to their senses, or is this the end of Tiger Division?

RATED T+In Shops: May 28, 2025

SRP: $3.99

