Doctor Manhattan in Dark Nights: Death Metal, and More.

Scott Snyder, writer of DC's upcoming event comic Dark Nights: Death Metal participated in a DC Comics retailer event on Friday, to show off the first issue, with Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, and FCO Plascencia. He event gave them a look at his whiteboard that demonstrates how Death Metal connects to the original Dark Nights: Metal event.

He told them "It's a story about a DC Universe that has changed almost overnight into this nightmarish – but very fun – version of itself. This almost insurmountably terrible version of itself, where Perpetua has given the Batman Who Laughs the Earth to rule over, while she destroys the multiverse." Also how, while standing on its own, Dark Nights: Death Metal also connects years of DC history, including recent events like Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen and Doomsday Clock.

However, understanding of the comic is not reliant on that. "You can read it without having read any of our stuff whatsoever. It's got a really fun recap from Sgt. Rock on page one."

"But if you have been reading for a while, the motto of the whole story is, 'It all matters.' From classics like Crisis on Infinite Earths through Doomsday Clock."

Bleeding Cool has been mention that DC's mantra for the year would be 'It all matters' and 'everything happened' for some time. We noted that Wonder Woman #750 might be playing a major part in this too. But, with the DC Timeline and the 5G plans undergoing changes of late, so the comic has changed since it was originally planned with the original. "This was always the big crescendo of everything. It was meant to be a story about connectivity. It was about, from the very inception of it, the power of these heroes and these comic books, to connect us at times when we feel separated from each other." Which, given the current state of the world, is rather handy.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 is on sale Tuesday, June 16th, with a Final Order Cutoff date of Monday, May 11.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1

"It All Matters" Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth take center stage and reunite for one last tour. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin! Dark Nights: Death Metal #1

written by Scott Snyder

art by Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion and FCO Plascencia

card stock foil cover by Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion and FCO Plascencia

ON SALE 06.16.20