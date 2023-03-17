Doctor Strange #1 Preview: Marvel Shocker! You're not going to believe this, but it seems that Doctor Strange's death wasn't permanent in this preview of Doctor Strange #1.

Doctor Strange #1

by Jed MacKay & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Alex Ross

Stephen Strange is back! Reunited with Clea and Wong, it's back to business as usual for the Sorcerer Supreme. Have your children fallen into a deep nightmarish slumber? Are demonic refugees invading your home? Is your husband possessed by a satanic entity? Then call Doctor Strange! Join Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, BLACK CAT) and Pasqual Ferry (NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES, SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW, THOR) as they begin a new chapter in the life of the Master of the Mystic Arts!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620534900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620534900121 – DOCTOR STRANGE 1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS DORMAMMU VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620534900131 – DOCTOR STRANGE 1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS DORMAMMU VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620534900141 – DOCTOR STRANGE 1 CASELLI MARVEL ICON VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620534900151 – DOCTOR STRANGE 1 COCCOLO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620534900161 – DOCTOR STRANGE 1 CHECCHETTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620534900171 – DOCTOR STRANGE 1 SKROCE INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT – $4.99 US

