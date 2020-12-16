Doctor Strange Origin Issue Up For Auction At ComicConnect

Doctor Strange is one of those characters that does not have a ton of key issues under his belt, but solid issues and stories that make up a strong publishing history. Most would prefer his debut, but I have always liked this one more than that. This comic, Doctor Strange #169, and his first solo titled issue retells the good doctor's origin and features one of my all-time favorite covers to boot. I love the gothic ambiance, the regal stance with the slight smirk. Everything about this cover and the contents of the comic screams silver age goodness: on auction over at ComicConnect today is a CGC 9.6 copy of this book, part of Event Auction #44. This copy is sitting at $1,655, not too shabby for one in such excellent shape. It only has a few hours left to bid too, so check it out below, along with the details.

The Best Doctor Strange Issue To Own

Details on this copy: "White pgs, QES Certified: Criteria met: impressive prime focal area + sharp corners + deep color strike (red, yellow & blue), Dan Adkins cvr/art; 1st Dr. Strange in his own title, origin retold." This really is a great, great copy of this book. Perfect to display in your collection, and one of the finest examples I have seen come up in some time in an auction like this.

