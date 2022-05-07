FCBD Doctor Who Finally Explains Why The Doctor Always Visits Earth

Doctor Who, given its long history, has a habit of broadcasting stories that provide a fresh insight on what once was. Sometimes they are welcomed, sometimes they are not. War Games, The Three Doctors and Deadly Assassin and The Timeless Children all rewrote what we thought we knew of the Doctor and his people, the Time Lords of Gallifrey. Recently in the TV series, we were introduced to The Fugitive Doctor, played by Jo Martin, a former incarnation of the Doctor from long before we thought our Doctor first came on the scene, known as the First Doctor.

The Fugitive Doctor was on the run from a Time Lord black ops division called… well, The Division. During the Flux storyline we also got to see her when she ran with The Division as a gang.

It has been a point of note that The Fugitive Doctor's TARDIS resembled a London police box, when it was thought the TARDIS only got stuck in that form in the first First Doctor story. The suggestion has been that the TARDIS remembered that form from the Fugitive Doctor days when they arrived back on Earth. And that The First Doctor didn't so much steal a TARDIS as require one, after his memory was wiped by the Division.

But what did the Fufitive Doctor choose to hide herself on Earth from the Division? Why do so many of the Doctor's adventures take place on Earth anyway? With all of time and space to play with, why does the Doctor keep coming back to 20th and 21st century Earth? Aside from budgets?

Today sees the publication of the Doctor Who 2022 Free Comic Book Day #0 Edition, kicking off the new Fugitive Doctor stories from Titan Comics, set on Earth in 1962, and promising to explain all about her that the TV show did not. And now, with showrunner Chris Chibnall leaving with Jodie Whittaker, no longer will. And blimey, it kicks things off by blowing the bloody doors off. Spoilers going forward obviously. You have been warned.

The Doctor making an entrance with a gun. Even if it's more of a scanner, it's still rather gun-like, and always weird. The Doctor is the only major lead sci-fi character who doesn't carry a weapon, so when she does, it's rather noticeable.

So there are aliens. Cute but nasty aliens. And kids.

of course, once the truth has come out, the Doctor has no need to shoot anything. That's what nineteen-sixties kids, who have grown up on rations and bomb-sites, are here for.

Something that rather appeals to this Doctor.

And she is made an invitation.

One that clearly has a certain appeal.

A backwater, but she is starting to like the people. So one year later…

1963, a junk yard on Totter's Lane. One year later for us, but many lifetimes for The Doctor, including one that had to be started from childhood. And in which the Doctor gained their own family, one of whom he brought along with him.

The very first episode of Doctor Who from 1963, An Unearthly Child, in which Susan, the Doctor's granddaughter, attends a London school, and ends up bringing her teachers on board. And why did he end up there?

His memory has been wiped. But his intuition remains. An earlier encounter as The Fugitive Doctor with Earth and its children has imprinted itself upon The First – and subsequent – Doctors. And they will keep on coming back… forever. This story will also continue in Doctor Who: Origins #1 coming this June.

