Doctor Who Returns In Titan Comics Full November 2025 Solicits

The Fifteenth Doctor Who returns in Titan Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits

Doctor Who returns to Titan Comics in their November 2025 solicits and solicitations. And it's being written by Bleeding Cool favourite Dan Watters again, this time joined by indie artist Sami Kivelä, with The Prison Paradox bringing back The Slitheen, currently enjoying their twentieth anniversary of first appearing in Doctor Who: World War III. And also doing an X-Men: Days Of Future Past John Byrne homage, as well as a new Conan arc, more Little Nightmares, and the first forty years of Marvel's Venom…

DOCTOR WHO: THE PRISON PARADOX #1 (OF 4)

Experience a Doctor Who adventure like no other as the Doctor, Belinda, and an unlikely team of allies infiltrate a prison holding monsters and villains from across the cosmos. With new friends and old foes, and some old foes who might just be new friends, it's an adventure that will take you across the Whoniverse… and beyond! 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF THE SLITHEEN! From DAN WATTERS, the acclaimed writer of *DOCTOR WHO: EVERYONE MUST GO!* Featuring BREATHTAKING INTERIOR ART BY SAMI KIVELÄ and COVER A AND VARIANT FOIL COVER BY JAY ANACLETO!

*(W) Dan Watters | (A) Sami Kivelä*

*COVERS: Jay Anacleto (A), Photo (B), Sami Kivelä Homage Cover (C, X-MEN DAYS OF FUTURE PAST HOMAGE), Nipuni (D), Flops (E, STUNNING RETRO STYLE COVER, RICK AND MORTY), Flops Color Your Own Cover (G, $5.99), Jay Anacleto Virgin Foil (F, $14.99)*

*FC | 32pp | $4.99 | On Sale November 5, 2025*

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #26 (ONGOING)

NEW FANS AND OLD… DON'T MISS THIS PERFECT JUMPING-ON POINT AS A BRAND NEW CONAN ARC BEGINS HERE! THE CONQUERING CROWN: The King of Aquilonia has gone mad, or so the rumors say. A tyrant sits upon the throne and all will suffer until he is deposed or dead. Conan the Mercenary cares nothing for these royal rumors and petty politics, but the Cimmerian's skill in battle is about to put him in the path of a mad monarch, and his life will be forever changed. YEAR THREE OF THE TITAN/HEROIC CONAN LEGACY CONTINUES!

*(W) Jim Zub | (A) Fernando Dagnino*

*COVERS: Gerardo Zaffino (A, CONAN, COSMIC GHOST RIDER, KING THOR), Simon Bisley (B), Bart Sears (C), Jorge Molina (D), Roberto De La Torre (E)*

*FC | 32pp | $4.99 | On Sale November 12, 2025*

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT #3 (OF 4)

CONAN OF CIMMERIA has encountered Stygian sorcery and snake-sent creatures many times in his grand adventures, but he has never faced the true unspeakable power of SET… until NOW. The serpent god's influence coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will weave together to answer a chilling question of past and present – What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it's begun, can it be stopped?

*(W) Jim Zub | (A) Ivan Gil*

*COVERS: Gerardo Zaffino (A), Max Von Fafner (B), Stuart Sayger (C), Ashleigh Izienicki (D)*

*FC | 32pp | $4.99 | On Sale November 26, 2025*

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21-24 DAN PANOSIAN PACK

AN UNMISSABLE SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK! COLLECTS #21-24 OF CONAN THE BARBARIAN (FULL STORY ARC) FEATURING STUNNING COVERS BY DAN PANOSIAN! INCLUDES A VIRGIN VARIANT OF ISSUE #21 LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES!

*(W) Jim Zub | (A) Fernando Dagnino*

*FC | 4*32pp | $19.99 | On Sale November 5, 2025*

*© 2025 Conan Properties International LLC*

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #11 (ONGOING)

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN CONTINUES ITS RELENTLESS RAMPAGE! Featuring writer/artist Liam Sharp's triumphant return to the Hyborian Age with a spellbinding CONAN epic, the debut of Robert E. Howard's CORMAC MAC ART brought to life by writer Ron Marz and artist Danny Earls, colossal covers from Alex Horley and Liam Sharp, an array of astonishing pin-ups, and more, *SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN* issue #11 lays siege to comic shop shelves this November!

*(W) Liam Sharp, Ron Marz | (A) Liam Sharp, Danny Earls*

*COVERS: Liam Sharp (A), Alex Horley (B)*

*B&W | 64pp | $6.99 | On Sale November 5, 2025*

LITTLE NIGHTMARES: DESCENT TO NOWHERE #2 (OF 4)

THE LITTLE NIGHTMARES FRANCHISE HAS SOLD 20 MILLION UNITS WORLDWIDE! LITTLE NIGHTMARES COMIC PROMOTED ON OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS: OVER 1 MILLION FOLLOWERS! BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING CHARMING HORROR GAME, LITTLE NIGHTMARES! Against her better judgement, former detective MYRA WAN begins to poke at the shadows which linger in every corner of the Counties, searching for the mysterious missing HUSH. In the COUNTIES PSYCHIATRIC INSTITUTE – the last place the little girl was ever seen – there are more questions than answers. In the NOWHERE, Hush falls deeper into the dungeon without MONO to guide her. But she must survive more than just the JAILER, as something itches just beneath her skin, pulling Hush into more and more danger…. WRITTEN BY LONNIE NADLER, THE NARRATIVE DIRECTOR OF LITTLE NIGHTMARES! ART BY RINGO AWARD-NOMINATED ARTIST DENNIS MENHEERE! STUDIO GHIBLI MEETS TWIN PEAKS – a gritty, dark crime falls down a rabbit hole of corruption, deeper and darker than any mortal could imagine…

*(W) Lonnie Nadler | (A) Dennis Menheere, Dearbhla Kelly*

*COVERS: Josh Hixson (A), Jenna Cha (B), Trevor Henderson (C), Video Game Concept Art (D)*

*FC | 32pp | $4.99 | On Sale November 5, 2025*

CRANIACS #2 (OF 4)

DEBUT COMIC BASED ON HIT CRANIACS TRADING CARDS! CRANIACS TV SERIES IN ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT FROM ANIMATION STUDIO TITMOUSE (*SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE*)! FROM CO-CREATORS JOE SIMKO (*GARBAGE PAIL KIDS*), IRA FRIEDMAN (EX-TOPPS) AND ACCLAIMED WRITER SHOLLY FISCH (*BATMAN, SCOOBY-DOO*)! Two planets collide forming one world. Two distinct skull-faced societies split down the middle! One side is wild & stone age named RETROVIA; the other side is systematic & ultra-futuristic named FUTERRA.

*(W) Sholly Fisch | (A) Joe Simko*

*COVERS: Joe Simko (A), Kit Wallis (B, BLADE RUNNER, LENORE), Marc Ellerby (C, RICK AND MORTY), Natalia Nipuni (D), Joe Simko Glow in the Dark (D, $14.99)*

*FC | 32pp | $4.99 | On Sale November 12, 2025*

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS: LAS VEGAS #3 (OF 4)

CONTINUES THE STORY STARTED IN THE 2021 ANIME SERIES! SEQUEL TO BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS: LEAVING L.A. THE BLADE RUNNER SAGA SHIFTS FROM THE CITY OF ANGELS TO SIN CITY! Elle's quest takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas (later seen in *Blade Runner 2049*), a sand-choked ghost-town of forgotten memories following the detonation of a dirty bomb. There she finds a community of role-playing Replicants, abandoned hospitality models from the old casinos now living as embodiments of ancient Egyptian and Roman royalty. Meanwhile, Niander Wallace, smarting from his last encounter with Elle, has dispatched a seasoned kill team to bring back her head.

*(W) Nancy A. Collins | (A) Jesús Hervás*

*COVERS: Claudia Caranfa (A), Ito (B), Jesús Hervás (C)*

*FC | 32pp | $4.99 | On Sale November 12, 2025*

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 7

FEATURING ART BY JOHN BUSCEMA! Featuring the first half of Christopher J. Priest's legendary run on *Conan the Barbarian* as he assembles a cast of engaging supporting characters around Conan, including the haunted Tetra and the courageous Captain Delmuro. Priest also introduces one of the great super-villains from this era – The Devourer of Souls. The dark reaver is one of Conan's most formidable foes, and their legendary battles begin here! Collecting: *Conan the Barbarian (1970) #172-194, Conan the Barbarian Annual (1973) #10-11*. Includes rarely seen BONUS MATERIAL.

*(W) Christopher J. Priest (aka Jim Owsley), Don Kaar | (A) John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan*

*REGULAR: MIKE DOCHERTY | DIRECT MARKET: JOHN BUSCEMA*

*HC | 7.25" x 10.875" | 680pp | $125.00 | On Sale November 26, 2025*

*© 2025 Conan Properties International LLC*

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 11

OVER 850 PAGES OF SAVAGE ACTION! FANTASTIC ART BY GARY KWAPISZ AND ERNIE CHAN! Chuck Dixon continues as lead story writer with a host of artistic talents including Gary Kwapisz with inks and finishes (and occasional pencils as well) by master draftsman, Ernie Chan! This collection includes notable greats like 'Blood Circus', 'Slaves of the Circle', and 'Bane of the Dark Brotherhood'! Also included is the Don Kraar penned 'The Wrath of Crom' with early work by Dale Eaglesham and luscious inks from Pat Redding. Also reprinted here for the first time is 'Skull of Set' by Doug Moench and Paul Gulacy! This volume collects: *Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #146-158 and Conan the Barbarian: The Skull of Set graphic novel (1987) Marvel Graphic Novel #53*. Includes rarely seen BONUS MATERIAL.

*(W) Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, Don Kraar | (A) Gary Kwapisz, Paul Gulacy*

*REGULAR: EARL NOREM | DIRECT MARKET: DOUG BEEKMAN*

*HC | 7.25" x 10.875" | 856pp | $125.00 | On Sale November 19, 2025*

BLADE RUNNER 2039: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS

THE CLIMACTIC CONCLUSION OF THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED 'ASH' SERIES! The iconic comic series set in the world of *Blade Runner*, written by Mike Johnson (*Supergirl, Star Trek*) with art by Andres Guinaldo (*Justice League Dark*). Cleo Selwyn has returned to L.A. in search of her Replicant mother, Isobel, whom she believes has been kidnapped by Niander Wallace. The only person who can help her? Disgraced former Blade Runner, Aahna 'Ash' Ashina. Collects *Blade Runner 2039: Redemption, Upgrade, and Ash*. INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL BLADE RUNNER FILM AND BLADE RUNNER 2049. "SCI-FI NOIR IS CLEARLY A THING, AND THIS BOOK IS THE PERFECT EXAMPLE OF IT DONE RIGHT." -NERDLY. "10/10" -Bleeding Cool. "5/5" -Kabooooom. "5/5" -But Why Tho.

*(W) Mike Johnson | (A) Andres Guinaldo*

*REGULAR: ALAN QUAH | DIRECT MARKET: VERONICA FISH*

*HC | FC | 336pp | $49.99 | On Sale November 5, 2025*

PEANUTS: CHARLIE BROWN AND SNOOPY

CELEBRATE THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF PEANUTS! THE 20TH BOOK IN THE SERIES FEATURES 122 CLASSIC PEANUTS STRIPS FROM 1963-1964. Featuring characters such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Frieda, Sally, and Schroeder. Join them as they navigate their way through school, the complexities of baseball, the Great Pumpkin, and the world of the forever unseen grownups and their crazy rules. "PRETTY MUCH INVENTED THE MODERN COMIC STRIP!" -Stephan Pastis (*Pearls Before Swine*).

*(W/A) Charles M. Schulz*

*SC | B&W | 128pp | $7.99 | On Sale November 5, 2025*

GAMERA -REBIRTH-: CODE THYRSOS VOL. 1

CELEBRATING THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ICONIC GAMERA FILM! PREQUEL TO THE HIT NETFLIX ANIME SERIES! Set in an ancient civilization, a vengeful boy battles powerful kaiju created for war, uncovering a dark conspiracy where powerful creatures fight artificial wars to benefit the elite! The story follows a boy named Lucius, who is left scarred and vengeful after witnessing the death of his father in one of these brutal conflicts. As the kingdom's experiments lead to the creation of Gamera, a fire-breathing turtle with immense power, Lucius vows to dismantle the aristocracy and destroy the source of these monstrous creations.

*(W/A) Cambria Bakuhatsu Taro*

*B&W | SC | 192pp | $12.99 | On Sale November 26, 2025*

DO WOMEN NEED SEX ENTERTAINMENT? VOL. 1

A COMING-OF-AGE JOURNEY FILLED WITH AWKWARD, FUNNY MOMENTS! AN EXPLORATION OF ROMANCE AND SEXUALITY! Experience love, lust, and laughter in this humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age manga exploring self-discovery, romance, and sexuality, with quirky art and real moments that will make you laugh and reflect. In this charming coming-of-age manga, we witness a young woman attempt to juggle the everyday life of a career in the city, while constantly contemplating what she wants from her love-life – and sometimes the two overlap!

*(W/A) Yachinatsu and Sono Yoshioka*

*B&W | SC | 208pp | $12.99 | On Sale November 12, 2025*

SANDA VOL. 2

A UNIQUE TAKE ON CHRISTMAS MYTHOLOGY! NOW AN ANIME ADAPTATION! Sanda and Shiori uncover more secrets, face new challenges, and move closer to restoring the magic of Christmas in a future Japan! The journey to uncover the truth about Fuyumura Shiori's missing friend, Ono Ichie, intensifies as Sanda and Shiori face growing obstacles from both external forces and within their own friendship. As they continue their search for Ichie, they begin to unravel a conspiracy that threatens the very fabric of their world!

*(W/A) Paru Itagaki*

*B&W | SC | 192pp | $12.99 | On Sale November 19, 2025*

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA VOL. 11

EPIC SUPERHERO ACTION! THIS VOLUME DIVES DEEPER INTO POLITICAL INTRIGUE, CONSPIRACY, AND GROWING TENSIONS, WHILE DELIVERING EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND HIGH-STAKES BATTLES! BASED ON THE TOKUSATSU SHOW STREAMING NOW ON AMAZON PRIME! The ultimate battle between humans and monstrous forces reaches new heights! The battle against the Gurongi intensifies as a new, shadowy force emerges behind the scenes. As the deadly Gurongi game ("gegeru") escalates, the powerful Go class appears, bringing with it an overwhelming sense of doom. But there's more at play than just monsters…

*(W) Shotaro Ishinomori and Toshiki Inoue | (A) Hitotsu Yokoshima*

*B&W | SC | 208pp | $12.99 | On Sale November 5, 2025*

MARVEL'S VENOM: THE FIRST 40 YEARS

40 YEARS OF MARVEL'S DEADLIEST AND FUNNIEST ANTI-HERO! This deluxe book explores the comic book history of Venom, from his origins as a foe in the *Spider-Man* comic book to his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies. This tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the talented creators behind Marvel's deadliest anti-heroes' ongoing adventures.

*FC | HC | 128pp | $24.99 | On Sale November 26, 2025*

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS: THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION

A FULLY ILLUSTRATED LOOK AT THE MAKING OF THE FIRST EPISODE OF THE SEQUEL TRILOGY! This hardcover volume features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of *Star Wars: The Force Awakens*, from script development to concept art to costume design, through to filming and eventual release. Lavishly illustrated with photography and imagery from the Lucasfilm Archives, this must-have collector's edition also includes interviews with stars Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega.

*HC | 96pp | $19.99 | On Sale November 12, 2025*

