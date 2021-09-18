Doctor Who and Cowboy Bebop in Titan Comics December 2021 Solicits

Cowboy Bebop #1 launches from Titan Comics in December 2021 solicits and solicitations, while Doctor Who: Empress Of The Wolf gives us a multiple Doctor and multiple Rose story, Blade Runner continues but Life Is Strange comes to a final conclusion for the publisher…

COWBOY BEBOP #1

(W) Dan Watters (A) Lamar Mathurin (CA) Stanley Lau

BASED ON THE NEW NETFLIX LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION OF THE ORIGINAL ANIME!

An original story set in the year 2171. The bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.

New Netflix series starring John Cho (STAR TREK), Mustafa Shakir (LUKE CAGE) and Daniela Pinada (JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM).

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #2

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Priscilla Petraites

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EIGHTH DOCTOR'S DEBUT!

Trapped in a parallel universe, Rose Tyler believed her adventures with the Doctor were over. Now, pulled by a mysterious energy into this reality, she must work with the Doctors (Matt Smith and Paul McGann) to end the tyrannical rule of the warmongering BAD WOLF EMPRESS!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #10

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Piotr Kowalski

Renegade Replicant leader Yuton's call to arms to all Replicants has seen the city of LA ravaged by urban warfare and terrorist attacks, culminating in the destruction of the iconic headquarters of the LAPD. Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader Yotun before he destroys both her and city she loves.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

AZIMUT HC

(W) Wilfrid Lupano (A / CA) Jean-Baptiste Andreae

This Crayon d'Or prize-winning graphic novel is an incredible Terry Gilliam-esque fantasy tale, penned by the award-winning author of the acclaimed Valerian spin-off.

Azimut features a host of quirky characters in a colourful fantasy world whose lives are turned upside down when the magnetic North pole simply disappears!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

GUN HONEY #4 (OF 4)

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Alex Ronald

THE CLIMACTIC FINAL ISSUE IN JOANNA TAN'S EPIC CRIME STORY!

When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down!

"Charles Ardai is very smart and very cool fellow." – Stephen King

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #4 (OF 4)

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi (CA) Emma Vieceli

THE HEART- WRENCHING CONCLUSION TO MAX & CHLOE'S EPIC COMICS JOURNEY!

Max finally believes that she has found a way to cross the timelines and return to the woman she loves, Chloe Price. Features the comic debut of fan favorite characters Steph Gingrich and Victoria Chase from the original game.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

ASSASSINS CREED CULINARY CODEX SC

(W) Thibaud Villanova

With 40 recipes across ten full menus – each inspired by the times and places where the most famous Assassins lived and fought – you can relive the highlights of the Italian Renaissance, the French Revolution and even Victorian London. Follow Alta r, Ezio, Arno, Evie, Jacob and all the Assassins of the Brotherhood while enjoying their most celebrated dishes: Masyaf Moutabel, Davenport Homestead Soup, Boston Apple Pie, Colonial Coleslaw, Meringues Mirabeau, Rooks' Bread Pudding and many more.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

ALIENS VS PREDATOR ULTIMATE PREY SC NOVEL

(W) Bryan Thomas Schmidt, Scott Sigler, Maurice Broaddus, Jonathan Maberry, Louis Ozawa

The first anthology of original short stories featuring the confluence of two iconic properties, as the Predators seek the ultimate prey, the Xenomorphs from Alien.<br> Fifteen original short stories set in the expanded AvP universe, featuring the ultimate hunters, the Yautja from Predator, pitted against the ultimate prey, the Xenomorphs from Alien, with humans caught in the middle! Set on Earth and in the far reaches of space, in the past, present, and future, these tales are produced by a culturally and ethnically diverse of authors of varied genders, gathered exclusively for this anthology.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

