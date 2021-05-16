Does New Kang Comic Suggest Cameo in Loki TV Show?

Kang The Conqueror is a new comic book series written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, from Joyride, Green Arrow, and Star Trek: Year Five, with art by Avengers: Mech Strike artist Carlos Magno, telling an all-encompassing origin for the time-travelling villain who might be Immortus and might be Doctor Doom.

The man called Kang the Conqueror has been a pharaoh, a villain, a warlord of the space ways, and even—on rare occasions—a hero. Across all timelines, one fact seemed absolute: Time means nothing to Kang the Conqueror. But the truth is more complex. Kang is caught in an endless cycle of creation and destruction dictated by time and previously unseen by any but the Conqueror himself. A cycle that could finally explain the enigma that is Kang. And a cycle that begins and ends with an old and broken Kang sending his younger self down a dark path…

Jonathan Majors, who played Atticus Freeman in the HBO television series Lovecraft Country, is to play Kang The Conqueror in the upcoming Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania movie. But there are also rumours that Majors will be playing a cameo role in the upcoming Loki TV show, which concerns itself with time travel. Might this be a way for Marvel Comics to get some interest in a new comic book with solicitations being released this coming week?

"Time may mean nothing to Kang, but Kang means everything to us. This is the book we've been wanting to write for years," Lanzing said. "It's a total dream come true for Collin and I to be making our Marvel debut – we're best friends who first met through a mutual love of Young Avengers, Runaways, and Ultimate Spider-Man. But to make our first mark with a character as storied as Kang the Conqueror, on a very personal pitch we never in a million years thought would be greenlit, is a genuine honor. Carlos Magno is delivering jaw-dropping work that recalls the exacting detail and operatic emotion of Kang's co-creator Jack Kirby. We're genuinely stunned by every new page. Add the brilliant colors by Espen Grundetjern, letters by the Marvel master Joe Caramanga, and the insightful leadership of our editor Alanna Smith, and you've got a team worthy of one of Marvel's greatest unsung characters."

"Kang has been a nefarious force in the Marvel Universe nearly as long as it's existed, but the true crime here is that he's never had a solo series. The fact that we're the ones who get to bring Kang's complete story to life for the first time is an incredible honor," Kelly added. "KANG THE CONQUEROR isn't just an origin story; this is a life story. When young and jaded Nathaniel Richards discovers the ancient lair of his Latvarian ancestor Victor Von Doom, his life is changed forever by a man he should never have met – KANG HIMSELF! From the last days of the Cretaceous to the war-torn world of Jack Kirby's year 4,000 – from ancient Egypt to the stars themselves – KANG THE CONQUEROR is a story that unpacks the told – and untold – moments of Kang's life through a human lens. Powered by his love of the enigmatic Ravonna Renslayer, and fueled by the hatred of who he will become, this is a cross-time epic for everyone who has ever rejected who they were supposed to be."

KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by CARLOS MAGNO & ESPEN GRUNDETJERN

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

On Sale 8/18