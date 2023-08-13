Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dav Pilkey graphic novel, dog man, scholastic

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder Will Be USA's Best-Selling Book Next Year

We are getting a twelfth volume of Dog Man from Scholastic, The Scarlet Shedder, that sees Dog Man go up against AI artificial intelligence.

Dav Pilkey's Captain Underpants novels began the chapter book category in kids' fiction in 1997. The series revolves around two fourth graders, George Beard and Harold Hutchins. Creating comic books together, they create the character Captain Underpants, who becomes real after the kids hypnotise their principal Mr Krupp, to become him. The series concluded with the twelfth novel but span off into a series of graphic novels, Dog-Man from 2015, which have become the best-selling superhero comics in the world and the best-selling books of all in the USA with successive volumes. The Dog Man series follows the adventures of the "Supa Buddies": Dog Man, a lovable canine superhero, and his friends Li'l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism, and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art, all told in a comic book form by the Captain Underpants "creators" George and Harold.

And now we are getting a twelfth volume of Dog Man, to match Captain Underpants in volume numbers. Scholastic has announced the 19th of March 2024 for the publication of Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, in a series which has more than 60 million copies in print, has been translated into 45 languages and is basically America's answer to Asterix. The initial publication will be in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand on the same day as the story sees Dog Man go up against AI artificial intelligence

Our canine superhero returns in DOG MAN: THE SCARLET SHEDDER, the suspenseful and hilarious twelfth graphic novel in the #1 worldwide bestselling series by award-winning author and illustrator Dav Pilkey! P.U.! Dog Man got sprayed by a skunk! After being dunked in tomato juice, the stink is gone but the scarlet red color remains. Now exiled, this spunky superhero must struggle to save the citizens who shunned him! Will the ends justify the means for Petey, who's reluctantly pulled back into a life of crime in order to help Dog Man? And who will step forward when an all-new, never-before-seen villain unleashes an army of A.I. robots? 224 pages, 210 x 140 mm

Dav Pilkey says, "Dog Man started out as a character I created when I was in second grade, but the series has evolved into a love letter to my parents. Looking back as a kid growing up with dyslexia and ADHD, my parents, who were my best advocates, let me choose whatever books I wanted to read—with no judgment. Their support and love were life-changing and helped me to become the reader, author, and illustrator that I am today."

Dog Man's spin-off graphic novel Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers, the fifth volume in that series. teaching kids how to create comics will be published on the 28th of November.

