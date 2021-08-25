Donatello Features in Unique Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cel

For some, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came into their life as an edgy, unique comic book by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, hopping publishers and constantly reinventing itself. For other, newer readers, the IDW reboot comic was their first exposure to the strange and awesome world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as reimagined by Eastman and longtime editor/writer Tom Waltz. For me, though, it goes back to the 1987 cartoon. I, and so many of my friends, were obsessed with the cartoon and all of its merchandise. The toys especially set me off. I remember one time when I stayed at a friend's house as a kid, five years old at most, and saw that they had a toy that I'd never even seen on shelves. The jealousy soared! Now, as an adult, I look back on this franchise with intense, warm nostalgia. Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like me, who love that classic cartoon, are in luck. Heritage Auctions has this amazing listing featuring, let's be real, the best turtle going up today.

The brainy Donatello is featured here in this marvelous hand-painted original production cel from the classic animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, based on the comics by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. This fantastic piece features Donatello at 5" tall, and the cel bears a Murakami-Wolf-Swenson seal. In addition, the piece is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity. The cel is matted with a window size of 9.5" x 7.5" and an overall frame size of 18" x 24". Included in the mat is a graphite tracing of the cel. The cel is displayed on a printed background for presentation purposes, and it shows minor handling wear from normal studio use. The mat and tracing are sold as-is, and the condition is Very Good.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can head over to Heritage Auctions now to bid on this amazing Donatello production cel.