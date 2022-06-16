Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Grab Ed McGuinness For Image Comics' Vanish

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman announced their comic book Vanish in June last year, and it was created with JP Mayer, Sonia Oback, and John J. Hill, serialised in their KLC Substack for subscribers. And, as of September, will be published in print from Image Comics… looking a bit like this…

VANISH #1

WRITER: Donny Cates ARTISTS: Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Sonia Oback, & John J. Hill COVER: Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, & Jason Keith

SEPTEMBER 21 / 40 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

As a young man, Oliver Harrison was the Chosen One in a world of myths and legends. A true hero who slayed the BIG BAD before he even hit puberty. But that was then. As an adult, Oliver leads a pretty average cookie cutter suburban life. Except he's mentally unstable, massively paranoid, smokes like a chimney, and gets blackout drunk every night to hide from his horrific nightmares. Will the arrival of superhero team The Prestige prove the madness isn't all in Oliver's head? And what about all the epic fantasy crap his childhood? VANISH is a tale of magical worlds, gifted youth, evil sorcerers, superheroes, war, blood, guts, death…you get it. Brutal as hell and punches you right in the face.

The all-star team of DONNY CATES (Hulk, Thor, GOD COUNTRY), RYAN STEGMAN (Venom, King in Black), JP MAYER (Absolute Carnage, Fantastic Four), SONIA OBACK (Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Han Solo), and JOHN J. HILL (Harley Quinn, CROSSOVER) brings you a new take on the classic "heroic quest" as only they can!

Vanish #1 will have multiple variant and retailer incentive covers by superstar artists GREG CAPULLO, ED McGUINNESS, and DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON!

And Bleeding Cool has that 1:100 Ed McGuinness cover, coloured by Sonia Oback.

COVER A: RYAN STEGMAN

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER C: BLANK SKETCH COVER

COVER D (1:10): ED McGUINNESS

COVER E (1:25): GREG CAPULLO

COVER F (1:50): RYAN STEGMAN VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER G (1:75): DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON RAW VARIANT

COVER H (1:100): ED McGUINNESS RAW VARIANT

COVER I (1:200): GREG CAPULLO RAW VARIANT

COVER J (1:500): RYAN STEGMAN RAW VARIANT