Donny Cates & Todd McFarlane's King Spawn #1 Cover And Inside Pages

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that comic book writer Donny Cates had drawn a comic book cover for King Spawn #1, his third cover for a mainstream comic book to date, after Venom and King In Black. And with Todd McFarlane inks, clearly the best one to date.

He had previously tweeted a key detail from the cover saying "This is the coolest sh-t I've ever seen".

But he also had comments for all the haters out there. "Hey guess what? All you people telling me that my art on my Spawn cover isn't good….I super duper don't care. I'm a writer. I did my best. And if you really want to lean in? Let's compare published Spawn covers with Todd McFarlane inks. Don't worry. I'll wait." And as for the comic book itself? Here are three pages from King Spawn #1 going to FOC this week, by Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane, Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, and Marcio Takara.

KING SPAWN #1

IMAGE COMICS

JUN210030

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, Todd McFarlane, Marcio Takara (CA) David Finch

A historical NEW ongoing SPAWN series begins! The launch of this book, nearly three decades in the making, further expands the SPAWN UNIVERSE with a growing presence of Hell, Heaven, and Heroes here on Earth. A classic villain from Spawn's past has begun asserting his powers on Earth by corrupting as many souls as possible. And only Spawn knows that he even exists. Continuing the dramatic battles from SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1, this is where it all begins!!!!! Don't miss out…the last time a new ongoing SPAWN series launched was in 1992. In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $5.99