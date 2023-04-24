Doom Patrol Gets Even More Like The X-Men Tomorrow #XSpoilers Doom Patrol was published three months before X-Men, back in 1963, both celebrating their 60th birthdays this year.

Doom Patrol was published three months before X-Men, back in 1963, both celebrating their 60th birthdays this year. And both beginning with a team of society outcasts led by a wheelchair-bound genius in a mansion who turns them into combatants. Doom Patrol creator Andrew Drake believed Stan Lee ripped him off, and even Marvel Comics commented on the similarity in their Not Brand Echhh parody comic. Doom Patrol fought the Brotherhood of Evil, X-Men had Magneto's Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants, it was all rather weird.

When X-Men was later revived in the seventies, with one of the main cast returning and international characters taking the new spots, Doom Patrol would then do the same. Grat Morrison would revive the Doom Patrol to great success in the eighties and nineties, revealing that the Chief was behind all the accidents that caused their super-powered abilities, and Grant would then go on go do the same with New X-Men in the noughties, which revealed that Professor X's unknown twin sister was behind all their own mishaps. There is a joined DNA.

And now, just as Professor Xavier returned to the X-Men in House Of X, so Doctor Niles Caulder, the former Chief returns, under the eye of Kay Challis or Crazy Jane's alter, The Chief. And then the Unstoppable Doom Patrol hammers it home withe the most X-Men thing of all right now.

A Jonathan Hickman-style information dump on Kay Challis, and also on Niles Caulder, with the note that regarding the Doom Patrol, he is creating his own "Quiet Council"> of course Kay Challis has her own even quieter council, inside her own head.

When will Doom Patrol get Danny The Island and use them to go terraform Venus? Unstoppable Doom Patrol #2 by Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #2 (OF 6) CVR A

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham (CA)

Explore the World's Strangest Superheroes' new headquarters, the Shelter, as they welcome their brand-new member, the Worm! Catch up with Niles Caulder, Mento, Flex Mentallo, and more as we learn terrible secrets that could bring the new team to their knees before they even have a chance to get started. There's a traitor in their midst and it's not who you think!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/25/2023