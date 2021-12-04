Dora M Mitchell Auctions The Puzzling Fate of Millicent Graves

The Puzzling Fate of Millicent Graves is an upcoming a middle-grade graphic novel by Dora M Mitchell (The Haunted Serpent). The story features perfectionist Millicent Graves, who discovers a room of puzzles representing people's lives and starts rearranging pieces to improve her family and friends. The Puzzling Fate of Millicent Graves was bought at auction by Sarah Alpert at Algonquin Young Readers.

Dora M Mitchell is a writer and illustrator living in a small Northern California town that dates back to the Gold Rush. She writes surrounded by dark woods where the evidence of mining days can still be found hidden away among the trees—the inspiration for the setting of her debut novel, The Haunted Serpent (Sterling Children's Books). More of her illustration work can be seen in The Boatman, by Kat Hawthorne (BookFish Books), and in her webcomics, The Curse of Crooked Mile and Ninecrow.

Dora M Mitchell tweeted "I'm so glad I can finally talk about this project! I was going to burst if I had to keep it to myself any longer I'm BEYOND excited and honored to work with Sarah Alpert and @AlgonquinYR to bring this book to life!! #mglit #graphicnovel"

The Puzzling Fate of Millicent Graves will be published in 2024 and Dora M. Mitchell's agent Marie Lamba at the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency handled the two-book deal for world rights. Algonquin Books was founded in 1983 in a woodshed behind cofounder Louis Rubin's Chapel Hill, NC, home. He and Shannon Ravenel founded Algonquin as an independent press devoted to publishing literary fiction and nonfiction by undiscovered writers, mostly from the South. Acquired by Workman in 1989, Algonquin expanded to include offices in both New York City and Chapel Hill. In 2013, Algonquin launched the Algonquin Young Readers imprint featuring middle grade and young adult books.