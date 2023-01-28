Dr Haleh Massey & Ghazal Qadri's OGN, Say Something, Poupeh Babaee! Dr Haleh Massey and Ghazal Qadri are creating a middle-grade graphic novel, Say Something, Poupeh Babaee!

Dr Haleh Massey and Ghazal Qadri are creating a middle-grade graphic novel, Say Something, Poupeh Babaee!, which tells the story of an Iranian girl who develops selective mutism after a travel ban prevents her parents from joining her in the USA. Alexa Carter at Little Bee Books has bought world rights to Say Something, Poupeh Babaee! and publication is scheduled for fall 2024.

Dr. Haleh Massey has a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. She has worked with children and their parents for over a decade and has a private practice in the suburbs of Los Angeles with her husband. She is also the creator of www.AskDrWoodchuck.com, a website for children and their parents that uses humor to answer basic questions about common mental health issues that children face, while helping lessen the stigma surrounding these issues.

Ghazal Qadri is a Kashmiri-born illustrator who went to school for Illustration at Maryland Institute College of Art. Born and grown up in the conflict area, Ghazal belongs to the cult of artists that makes art out of their lived experiences. She enjoys working on daily comics about her real-life situations, especially ones that she experienced while living in Kashmir.

Heather Cashman at Storm Literary Agency represented Haleh Massey and Ghazal Qadri was un-agented. Yellow Jacket, an imprint of Little Bee Books, is a middle-grade publisher of series and standalone titles for ages 8 through 14, covering an array of genres including humour, historical fiction, magical realism, coming-of-age stories, graphic novels, and much more. Little Bee Books, was the U.S. children's publishing unit of the Bonnier Swedish publishing conglomerate, bought out by their CEO Shimul Tolia and CFO Thomas Morgan. Simon & Schuster handles the distribution of their books.