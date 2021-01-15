Dr Manhattan Returns To DC Comics In Rorschach #7

Rorschach is the latest unauthorised sequel to Watchmen, by Tom King and Jorge Fornes, published by DC Comics. In the first issue of the series, we heard a cassette tape based on a real-life seance event, with Frank Miller, Otto Binder and Randy Cox – with the addition of a fictional Wil Myerson. In Rorschach, Myerson is based on Steve Ditko, with a little Alan Moore, creator of the Pontius Pirate character and posing as the new Rorschach – until his death, supposedly attempting political assassination of the new President of the United States.

The tape played in Rorschach appears to be that of a seance, and here's the thing, those tapes exist. In Otto Binder: The Life and Work of a Comic Book and Science Fiction Visionary by Bill Schelly, who died two years ago, it talks of the teenage Frank Miller driving with Randy Cox to visit Otto Binder in 1973, and the words on the tape are those that appear in Rorschach #1 – the only difference is that in Rorschach, they are joined by one Will Myerson, the fictitious comic book creator of Pontius Pirate, in 2020 being turned into a movie in the Watchmen world.

The solicitation for Rorschach #7, out from DC Comics in April, tells us "the key here is that tape the detective is trying to decipher, the one with the séance that has been haunting him since the very first issue! All this and a cameo by Dr Manhattan to boot!"

Could Manhattan have been responsible for the interference on that tape? And what about the kid he left with Dan and Laurie? Or will Tom King give us Regina King instead? It's all to play for.

RORSCHACH #7

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

ON SALE 4/13/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Wil Myerson might have been the creator of Pontius Pirate, the most popular comic in history, before he put on the Rorschach mask and tried to kill a would-be president, but he's not the only artist who worked on the character. Other artists fell under Wil's influence, and now all these years later, his more renowned acolyte has fallen sway to Laura, the #1 Myerson superfan. Is it possible she influenced another comic book legend into playing vigilante? The key here is that tape the detective is trying to decipher, the one with the séance that has been haunting him since the very first issue! All this and a cameo by Dr. Manhattan to boot!