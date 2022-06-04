Dragon vs. Unicorn, Choose-Your-Own Graphic Novel Debut by P.J. Hoover

P.J. Hoover of the Tut: My Immortal Life series has a new "choose-your-own path" debut middle grade graphic novel called Dragon vs. Unicorn, a "choose-your-own path" debut middle-grade graphic novel emphasizing social and emotional learning, in which a rule-following dragon and a free-spirited unicorn have a relatable conflict. Readers can choose how the friends handle it and can then turn back and discover different outcomes based on alternate choices.

After a fifteen-year bout designing computer chips for a living, P. J. Hoover became the award-winning author of Problem Solvers: 15 Innovative Women Engineers and Coders, and Tut: The Story of My Immortal Life, featuring a fourteen-year-old King Tut who's stuck in middle school. Under the Connor Hoover pseudonym, she is also the author of the popular Pick Your Own Quest series, which are Choose Your Own Adventure style interactive stories , and also writes science curriculum articles and edits manuscripts for other authors. And saw a previous version of Dragon vs. Unicorn published under that name, but not as a graphic novel. Now it will be both a graphic novel and under her P. J. Hoover title.

DRAGON and UNICORN are both the best! At least that's what they think. But when Unicorn starts talking trash, Dragon cannot back down. Or was it Dragon that started it all? Who knows? Now they need to find out who is the most epic. Whether it's throwing a party, dancing, or shooting hoops, your choices decide who wins in this one-of-a-kind book with over 30 challenges and 25 possible endings. Play as Dragon or play as Unicorn. Finish it once and go back and make different choices for hours and hours of fun.

Patricia Ocampo at Kids Can Press will publish Dragon vs. Unicorn in the spring of 2025. P. J.Hoover's agent Jacqui Lipton at Raven Quill Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

Kids Can Press is a leading Canadian-owned children's book publisher, a Corus Entertainment company, and the home of global brands such as Franklin the Turtle, Scaredy Squirrel and CitizenKid, with a library of more than 600 titles. Raven Quill Literary Agency was founded in 2019 by Jacqui Lipton, to represent creators of books for children and young adults, and occasionally for older readers.