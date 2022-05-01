Dune: The Waters of Kanly #1 Preview: Are You Ready to Rock?

Things have been going poorly for House Atreides in this preview of Dune: The Waters of Kanly #1, but that won't stop Gurney Halleck from rockin' the heck out with some tunes! Check out the preview below.

DUNE: THE WATERS OF KANLY #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220767

MAR220770 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #1 (OF 4) CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR – $4.99

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Christian Ward

Go deeper into the Dune universe with this lore-expanding story set during the events of the Frank Herbert classic! In the aftermath of the battle of Arrakeen, legendary House Atreides warmaster Gurney Halleck takes refuge with spice smugglers, vowing revenge against the Harkonnens no matter the cost. Artist Francesco Mortarino (Power Rangers) brings the story by original authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson to life in ways that will excite both fans of the novels and the recent hit film alike!

In Shops: 5/4/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: boom, Comics, dune, previews