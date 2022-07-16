Duo #3 Preview: So What Happens When He… Uh…?

This preview of Duo #3 establishes that when David bites his finger, Kelly feels pain. So what happens when… you know…? Check out the preview below.

DUO #3

DC Comics

0522DC113

0522DC114 – Duo #3 Jessica Fong Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Khoi Pham, Scott Hanna (CA) Dike Ruan

Enter the Immutables, who make Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim's super-heroic body-sharing problems feel downright frivolous when they make their position clear—mere humans are not meant to live forever, and these godlike beings will put an end to anyone who tries!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

