E. Hanby Auctions The Rights To F1 Boys-Love Graphic Novels, Downforce

E. Hanby auctions the rights to five volumes of their Formula 1 Boys-Love graphic novels, Downforce, to Inklore, for 2028 publication

The story follows Ilya, a rookie from the moon colony, as he falls for his fiercest Formula 1 rival.

World rights to Downforce were auctioned to Rebecca Taylor at Inklore, with volume one due in 2028.

Inklore, a Penguin Random House imprint, focuses on global, fan-driven manga and graphic novels.

E. Hanby has auctioned the rights to their near-future, Formula 1-racing-inspired boys'-love graphic novel series Downforce. The series follows Ilya, "a promising rookie from the moon colony, as he falls for his biggest rival". The first volume will be released in the summer of 2028. Rebecca Taylor at Inklore won world rights, at auction, to five books in the series, from E. Hanby's agent Kate Rogers at KO Media Management.

A year ago, E. Hanby posted "The 2056 Formula Star Contenders: Ilya Levan & Thierry Koskunen. You ever think, "Wow, I wish those two F1 drivers would kiss?" – well, do I have a graphic novel in the works for you. I've been working hard on making it happen. I've signed with Kate Rogers at KO Media Management…and we're aiming for good news for Downforce in the new year! Watch this space." And now the chequered flag has been raised.

E. Hanby has now followed up, posting, "I have worked so hard and I have waited so long to be able to tell you this: DOWNFORCE REAL. Downforce is going to be a graphic novel series with Inklore. Thank you to my agent Kate and my editor Tay for believing in me and making this happen with me. And thank you for waiting with me and watching my boys for all these years!! I promise to bring you the very best story I am capable of."

Penguin Random House and Del Rey UK announced Inklore in 2023, a worldwide comic book imprint focused on publishing manga, manhua, manhwa, webcomics adaptations, and "light novels". With Keith Clayton, VP and Deputy Publisher at Random House Worlds and former Justice League /Vault Comics editor Rebecca "Tay" Taylor as editorial director of Inklore. In the UK, Ben Brusey is Inklore's Publishing Director, with Kate McHale as its Senior Commissioning Editor as "a pop-comics imprint celebrating the most popular, fan-driven tropes in visual storytelling, with a focus on digital-to-print licensed publishing in the romance, fantasy, science fiction, horror, and slice-of-life genres".

McHale states "Inklore is dedicated to connecting amazing storytellers and creators from around the world to a global community of readers. These are emotive and visually stunning stories that will transport you, captivate you and that you'll want to share. We are hugely excited to be partnering with our talented US colleagues on this global venture, and building on our success with Del Rey UK. We cannot wait to publish the titles we have signed so far – as well as those to come."

