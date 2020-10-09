Eddie Campbell Speaks on his & Alan Moore's From Hell: Master Edition

Black and white horror comics are getting no love this year. The Walking Dead is being republished in color, and now yet another classic horror graphic novel is getting the full-color treatment. It's like that meme with a couple passing a girl, and the boyfriend (COMICS INDUSTRY written over him in Impact font) is gawking at the girl passing (COLOR COMICS) while his girlfriend (BEST-SELLING BLACK & WHITE COMICS) looks at him, aghast. The graphic novel in question is one of the most respected and beloved examples of the medium: From Hell by Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell. IDW Publishing's Top Shelf has joined with Campbell for this new version of the classic, fully restored and with color added, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the book with From Hell: Master Edition. It may have been a tour de force in black and white, and it's fun to joke around, but any lover of the comics medium is sure to be excited by this.

Eddie Campbell spoke on the upcoming From Hell: Master Edition release and how it's not just color that he has added:

"This year marks 20 years of the complete From Hell, since it came out in one volume, and my publishers were talking to me about what we could do to make the anniversary special. And I suggested, 'Why don't I color it?' That turned out to be a two-year job, coloring it. But the real thing that I wanted to do was fix some of the problems — you know, in a 600-page book, there's bound to be passages where your attention is flagged."

From Hell: Master Edition will also have a limited-time NYCC Signed Bookplate only available for order during the virtual convention. It will be signed by Eddie Campbell and is available here.

Here's the info on the newly remastered release of this classic:

From Hell: Master Edition

by Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell

ISBN 978-1-60309-469-6

$49.99 US / $65.99 CAN

576-page, full color hardcover, 8" x 10″

In Stores Now

Published by Top Shelf Productions (US) and Knockabout Comics (UK)