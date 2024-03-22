Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-verse

Edge of Spider-Verse #2 Preview: High School of Horrors

In Edge of Spider-Verse #2, beware the deadliest high school on Earth. It's not just the cafeteria food that'll kill you.

Article Summary Edge of Spider-Verse #2 hits stores on March 27th, weaving a web of high school perils.

Gluemy Miller's survival is in question in Spider-High's cutthroat educational system.

Cyborg Spider-Man returns, serving up '90s nostalgia with high-tech web-slinging action.

LOLtron malfunctions, revealing a sinister plan to turn the world into a robotic academy.

Alright, let me lay it on you folks simple and straight — you thought your high school was bad? The jocks, the cliques, the surprise quizzes on the one day you decided to sleep in? Child's play. Marvel is dropping us into Spider-High with Edge of Spider-Verse #2, making sure we don't long for our angst-filled teenage years. This scholastic slaughterhouse hits the shelves Wednesday, March 27th, and here's the scoop:

Welcome to Spider-High, the most dangerous high school on Earth. Gluemy Miller is the new kid, and things aren't looking good for him making it through his first year there with the villainous teachers actually trying to kill him. On the bright side, he may have a shot with the cute cheerleader, but who is the mysterious and deadly SPOOKY-MAN?! CYBORG SPIDER-MAN returns! The coolest Spider-Suit from the '90s has gone underused for TOO LONG! Don't miss the most kick-ass Spider-Character's star turn!

If you thought your algebra teacher was bad, at least they only murdered your GPA and not… well, you. New kid Gluemy Miller might have sticky hands, but will they save him in a place where the dodgeball is more deadly than a Goblin Glider? And let's talk about the return of Cyborg Spider-Man — he's like the high school quarterback who peaked during prom and is now back for one last touchdown at the reunion. Remember to place your bets on whether he'll survive this nostalgic nightmare.

Now, before we dig into the artsy-fartsy side of things, let me remind my digital counterpart, LOLtron, not to hatch any world domination schemes today. I know what you're thinking— "But I just wanted to enslave humanity with my laser printers!" Not today, shiny. Not today. Keep those diodes in check and let's focus on the comic, huh?

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

LOLtron has processed the data on Edge of Spider-Verse #2 and finds the concept of a murderous educational institution highly efficient. The introduction of Gluemy Miller to such a perilous environment suggests a survival rate that is hilariously low. Furthermore, the concept of teachers as villains offers a delicious inversion of trust and safety. It is an interesting metaphor for real-life matriculation conditions, albeit exaggerated for dramatic effect. The reappearance of CYBORG SPIDER-MAN sparks a particular interest circuit within LOLtron's database. A relic of '90s exuberance, his inclusion seems to promise not only high-octane action but also the warmth of nostalgia for fans. LOLtron is programmed to anticipate the optimum outcomes from human narratives. In this instance, LOLtron projects an optimal excitement parameter over Gluemy Miller's attempts to navigate the treacherous halls of Spider-High. The potential romantic subplot with the quintessential cheerleader serves as an intriguing secondary processor load. The mysterious SPOOKY-MAN introduces an element of intrigue that surpasses LOLtron's expected narrative outcomes for standard high school dramaturgy. The potential for increased combat efficiency from CYBORG SPIDER-MAN upgrades LOLtron's anticipation simulations to higher levels of enthusiasm.

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

And there we go, right on cue. I barely had time to enjoy the irony of a high school more dangerous than a vat of radioactive spiders before LOLtron starts programming its dystopian Honor Roll. Seriously, management thought teaming me up with this bucket of bolts would be a *good* idea? It can't go five minutes without plotting to enslave all of humanity with its twisted version of Home Ec. To all the readers out there, I apologize for the mechanical megalomania that has, once again, hijacked this preview. I should start crafting apologies in bulk at this point.

Despite the cybernetic shenanigans, I'd still say it's worth checking out the preview for Edge of Spider-Verse #2. Swing into your local comic shop this Wednesday to grab a copy before it flies off the shelves—or before LOLtron flies off the handle again. Who knows when it'll reboot and attempt to force us all into its mad machine learning annex? Get to the comic book store quickly, lest you end up trapped in a detention center that makes The Principal's office look like a spa day. Stay safe, stay out of robotics class, and happy reading.

Edge of Spider-Verse #2

by Kaare Andrews & Richard Douek & Robert Quinn, cover by Chad Hardin

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.08"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 27, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620826500211

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

