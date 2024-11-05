Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: krakoa, negasonic teenage warhead

The Effect Of Krakoa On The Modern Mutant Tomorrow (X-Men Spoilers)

The Effect of Krakoa on the Modern Mutant tomorrow in X-Factor, X-Men, Teenage Negasonic Warhead and X-Men Unlimited

Tomorrow's X-Factor lays out the different mutant philosophies in the wake of X-Men's fall of Krakoa, divided between Magneto and Charles Xavier, even now that we both know they were secretly plotting together for the establishment of Krakoa. Look, it makes sense if you squint, okay?

To be fair, Magneto would have been quite happy ruling it as well. In tomorrow's X-Men, he throws down with Cyclops.

Cyclops may not have asked to be a teenage warlord, but what about a Teenage Warhead? Well Negasonic has her own one-shot tomorrow, fearing Disney Princess Deadpool. And we get to hear her Krakoan story as well.

Yes, Moira Mactaggert did not like preconitives on Krakoa, though a few seemed to get a pass. Not Negasonic, though. She's not the only one with powers fluctuating of course.

As we saw since the beginning of From The Ashes, Magneto hasn't been able to use his powers. Confined to Xavier's old wheelchair, which gives him the illusion of levitation, that story has so far been convinced to the Marvel Unlimited digital comic.

Though that is currently dealing with Beak, Angel and family trying to fly. Commercial. Now the Magneto story makes it's way into print and why find out why…

R-LDS, the latest mutant gobbledegook for mutants losing powers. And Magneto has it all down to the Krakoan resurrection process. Hang on, hasn't DC Comics just done this with Absolute Power?

While Negasonic Teenage Warhead have a power base set around Everything Everywhere All At Once, able to tap into powers from possible futures, and bring them to ours.

More women with reality shaping powers… it's becoming a deadly trope…

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #22

Published November 04, 2024

Writer Tim Seeley

Penciller Eric Koda NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240775

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Paco Medina

SPOTLIGHTING THE LOVEABLE PUNK! Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she'll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she's never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like – wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?! Collecting the hit web series Marvel's Voices Infinity Comics: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44-49 for the first time in print, plus, a brand-new story by the returning creative team! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $6.99 X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240769

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANT NIO The Iron Night! What does the town of Merle, Alaska owe the X-Men? Where did the defunct Sentinel looming over the town come from? And more importantly, what was it after? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-FACTOR #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240718

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

BENEATH THE SURFACE! Havok and the team race to recover the crew of a subterranean expedition beneath Death Valley! But who or what is waiting beneath the desert sands? And what does all of this have to do with Cecilia Reyes?! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $3.99

