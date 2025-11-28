Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Andrew Donkin, eoin colfer, Giovanni Rigano, graphic novel

Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin & Giovanni Rigano's Graphic Novel About War

Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin and Giovanni Rigano, the creative team behind Illegal, Global and the Artemis Fowl graphic novels, are creating a new graphic novel, War, to be published by the publisher of the first two, Hachette Children's Group. Harriet Wilson, fiction brands and classics publisher at HCG, acquired world rights in a deal made with Colfer's agent Sophie Hicks from Sophie Hicks Agency. The book will be published in hardback on the 13th of August 2026 in the UK and on the 15th of September in the USA from Sourcebooks Young Readers.

"War is set in an unnamed city in an unnamed country. It tells the story of Kat, a 14-year-old graffiti artist who finds her life turned upside down when her home city is invaded. When her father is taken and held without charge by the invading forces, Kat chooses not to flee with her mother and little sister, remaining in the city to try to rescue her dad. Then there is Adam, a young conscript who struggles to understand why he is being made to fight. When their worlds collide, can they trust each other long enough for Kat to get her father free? War is the third graphic novel from Colfer, Donkin and Rigano. The book will include additional non-fiction content at the end, including illustrated interviews with refugees. A timely and thoughtful graphic novel about war, with glorious colour artwork throughout for children of all ages – from Eoin Colfer, previously Irish Children's Laureate, and the team behind Illegal, Global, and the bestselling Artemis Fowl graphic novels. With additional content that puts the main story into a wider context – including illustrated comic-style interviews with refugees.

Colfer, Donkin and Rigano said: "We have been overwhelmed by the reaction to both Illegal and Global and, when thinking of the next subject to tackle, there was sadly only one possible topic: war. Just as with migration and climate change, it is often children who are most affected by military conflicts and war. We hope the engrossing graphic-novel format enables this story to be as accessible to as many people as possible, sparking conversations in homes and classrooms everywhere, and we invite readers to empathise with our characters – how would you feel if this was happening to you?"

Wilson added: "Conflict often feels like something that only happens elsewhere, but through Kat and Adam, War takes readers into the heart of that experience, opening our hearts and minds to consider the effects of each and every war on the most vulnerable group of people in the world – children. It is perhaps this talented trio's most powerful story yet."

