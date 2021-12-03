Eowulf Gets A Graphic Novel Spinoff From Nico Bravo by Mike Cavallaro

Eowulf and the Descendant Dilemma by Mike Cavallaro, is a middle-grade graphic novel spinoff of the Nico Bravo graphic novel series, bought by Mark Siegel at First Second Eowulf and the Descendant Dilemma follows Eowulf, pint-size descendant of the monster slayer Beowulf, who played a major role in Nico's adventures and now stands poised to take center stage in a few of her own. Mike Cacalklaro tweeted out "I'm happy to see this is finally announced! Thanks @PWKidsBookshelf, @01FirstSecond, @CarynWiseman and @AndreaBrownLit #EOWULF!" Eowulf first appeared in Nico Bravo and the Hound of Hades, described thus;

Take another look at your favorite myths and legends in this hilarious new graphic novel by Mike Cavallaro! Got a problem? At Vulcan's Celestial Supply Shop, you can find the magical merchandise to set things right. The seasoned staff―a kid named Nico Bravo, a sphinx named Lula, and a unicorn named Buck―pride themselves on providing "legendary service and expertise in all areas of the arcane." But Nico's world is about to be turned upside down, and it's all thanks his latest customer: Eowulf, the pint-size descendant of the monster slayer Beowulf. Determined to carry on the family business, this would-be warrior plans to slay Cerberus, the terrifying, three-headed hound of Hades. There's just one problem―Cerberus is the only thing preventing the hordes of the Underworld from entering the land of the living. Can Nico stop Eowulf from unleashing a zombie apocalypse?

And now Eiwulf has a series all to themselves. Eowulf and the Descendant Dilemma will be published in the winter 2024 and Mike Cavallaro's agent Caryn Wiseman at Andrea Brown Literary Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.