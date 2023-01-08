Eric Powell's The Goon Under The Spotlight for 2023 Before The Goon was published by Albatross Funnybooks or Dark Horse, it came out from Avatar Press. And it's time to revisit those days.

The Goon created by Eric Powell (with colours often by Dave Stewart, Robin Powell or Eric himself) mixes both a "comical and violent atmosphere with a supernatural slant, which pits the titular character against undead creatures/zombies, ghosts, ghouls, mutants, skunk-apes with an unnatural hunger for pies, giant squids, mob/gang leaders, extra-dimensional aliens, mad scientists and robots".

An early prototype of The Goon first appeared in 1995, in Best Cellars #1 from Out of the Cellar Comics, called Monster Boy. But The Goon properly debuted in Avatar Illustrated in 1998 published by Avatar Press and then an ongoing The Goon series. However, Powell was unhappy with the results and moved into self-publishing in 2002 with Albatross Exploding Funny Books. This was followed in 2003 with Dark Horse Comics picking it up, including a Goon graphic novel Chinatown and the Mystery of Mr. Wicker in 2007. The book stopped publication in 2011 and returned as a self-published comic in 2018 from Eric Powell's renamed Albatross Funnybooks before yet again being picked up by Dark Horse as an entire Albatross Funnybook imprint for 2023, including Hillbilly and Big Man Plans, as well as Brendon Small's Galaktikon, Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar's Pug Davis and an original graphic novel created by Powell and true crime author Harold Schechter, Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?

This past year also saw an update on The Goon film, long in development, with Tim Miller announcing that the film will be on Netflix with Patrick Osborne as writer and director. Either way, it throws a spotlight on those earliest issues, such as The Goon #2 and #3 from Avatar Press in CGC 9.8 listed by Heritage Auctions, going under the hammer today and currently with bids totalling $111. See how high they go…

The Goon #2-3 Group (Avatar Press, 1999) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Includes CGC-Certified NM/M 9.8 copies of The Goon #2 and 3. Both feature stories, covers, and art from Eric Powell. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $220.

