Eternals #10 Preview: Sersi and Namor, Sitting in a Tree…

…*-*-*-*-I-N-G! Eternals #10, in stores Wednesday from Marvel, may need to have a mature rating if Namor and Sersi get their way in this preview. Check out the preview below.

Eternals #10

by Kieron Gillen & Esad Ribic, cover by Esad Ribic

ETERNALS VS. AVENGERS! The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask – for it's not so much a pilgrimage…and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don't know won't hurt them…right?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609865101011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609865101021 – ETERNALS 10 HOTZ CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609865101031 – ETERNALS 10 GONZALES WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609865101051 – ETERNALS 10 LARROCA FORESHADOW VARIANT – $3.99 US

