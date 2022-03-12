Eternals: The Heretic #1 Preview: Thanos Wants a Look at Uranos

Thanos demands to see Uranos in this preview of Eternals: The Heretic #1… will the Mad Titan like what he sees? Uranos has been locked away for a long time. When's the last time Uranos has been washed? How does Uranos smell? To truly understand Uranos, will Thanos have to get inside Uranos? These are questions that will be answered when the issue hits stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Eternals: The Heretic #1

by Kieron Gillen & Ryan Bodenheim, cover by Andrea Sorrentino

Thanos is now ruler of the Eternals! But believe it or not…he's actually not the worst leader that the Eternals' society has ever seen. No, that honor belongs to someone even more horrific. Thanos is evil, yes, but who was the original evil from whom all Eternal evils descend? Meet Uranos, the Undying. And may the Celestials have mercy on your souls.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620196900111

| Rated T+

$3.99

