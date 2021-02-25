Former DC EIC Michele R Wells Joins Tapas Media In Executive Role

Last November, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Michele R Wells former DC Comics Editor-In-Chief was among those who had lost their job at DC Comics as part of a second wave of redundancies at the comics publisher last year, with more still expected. Previously acclaimed for her work on the DC YA and Kids original graphic novels, that saw her share the EIC position in a fractious fashion with current DC EIC Marie Javins after former EIC Bob Harras lost his job, her name has remained on DC Comics indicia since in her previous role at the publisher, to the extent that some realised if she had really gone. DC Comics never made any official statement.

Today, Variety got the released PR that Michele R Wells has joined digital comics publisher Tapas Media in the newly created role of chief content officer. And that Wells will oversee Tapas' development slate of all-new, original IP for both webcomics and novels, and shape the creative vision for the company. She starts her new position next week on the 1st of March.

On Twitter, Michele R Wells stated "I guess the news is out… So excited to be starting this new adventure at Tapas Media! Looking forward to fearless and unfettered storytelling…and to collaborating with talented authors and artists both old and new."

A number of former and current DC Comics staffers and freelancers expressed congratulations. Hank Kanalz, former SVP Publishing Strategy & Support Service stated "Woo hoo! Congratulations! Fearless and unfettered is so very Michele!" Adam Philips said "Big news – congratulations, Michelle!" Sam Humphries added "That's awesome, huge congrats!" Shea Fontana gave a "congrats",

Jim Lee, current publisher and CCO of DC Comics, stated "Congratz @michelewells —I look forward to all the amazing stories you will be bringing to Iife and the new voices and talent you will undoubtedly launch into stardom!"

And all the ones Michele R Wells could have brought into DC Comics as well, Jim, if she hadn't been made redundant.

Tapas Media, Inc focuses on digital, "bite-sized" content delivered through its online platform, Tapas. Through Studio Tapas, the company has started exploring development of its own original stories as a publisher, through print publishing, podcasting, film, television and other ventures.