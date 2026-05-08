Posted in: Comics, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Austin Janowsky, jonathan hedrick, stranger things, zombies

Even Stranger Things With Austin Janowsky's Zombies: We're Human Too

Even Stranger Things with Jonathan Hedrick on Austin Janowsky's Zombies: We’re Human Too... coming to Kickstarter

Article Summary Stranger Things actor Austin Janowsky, who plays Alan Miller, is spotlighting his next move back into comics.

Janowsky is reviving Zombies We’re Human Too, a horror one-shot built around tragic stories before infection.

Jonathan Hedrick leads the writing, joined by Francesco Iaquinta, Maurico Campetella and Stefano Cardoselli.

A Kickstarter from Tin Sky Comics will launch the new Zombies We’re Human Too one-shot for horror fans soon.

Comic book creator Austin Janowsky, of Iron Man, Satellite Falling, Red Sonja, Evid Dead 2, Tomb Raider, Invincible, and Nightmare World, has had a recent high-profile appearance outside of comics, appearing in the final series of Stranger Things as Alan Miller, father of Debbie Miller. Which is handy just ahead of his new comic book project with Jonathan Hedrick, Francesco Iaquinta, Maurico Campetella and Stefano Cardoselli, from Austin Janowsky's own company, Tin Sky Comics. And now Austin Janowsky is producing a one-shot comic from his horror series Zombies We're Human Too from 2011. The comic takes two zombie stories written by comic writer Jonathan Hedrick, co-creator of The Recount, Can I Scream, HOSPICE, Space Cadet, Spilled Blood, with a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign coming from Tin Sky.

Austin Janowsky says, "the concept of the series Zombies We're Human Too is to tell zombie stories before and how they became zombies. We get writers and artists together to make it a collaborative effort. Each volume would tell one continuous storyline with survivors creating stories about the zombies they encountered to keep themselves calm in every dangerous situation. For the Zombie stories, a different writer and artist would be used. This would make each zombie story unique, with art to match the flavour of the story. With over 350 pages of story done so far, no one has done this better than Jonathan Hedrick."

In addition to Stranger Things, Austin Janowsky has also appeared in Bad Monker, GRITS, and The Soulmate Search. And in comics, he has been a writer, penciller, inker and publisher, for the big guys and the little guys. This does make for a rather diverse profile at comic cons... bookmark this for now.

Zombies We're Human Too

(W) Jonathan Hedrick, Austin Janowsky, (A) Francesco Iaquinta & Stefano Cardoselli

(CA – A) Gerald Von Stoddard/Michael Woods , (CA-B) Austin Janowsky/Marcos Rocha,(CA – C) Gerald Von Stoddard

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